Last year's iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 are still an incredible phones, especially they now start at £599, nearly half the price of an iPhone XS. It's also £150 less than the iPhone XR.

SIM-free, the iPhone 8 is available for £599 for 64GB or £749 for the 256GB option.

We've selected the very best iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone deals we've found below or you can scroll further down to create your own deal using our special interactive widget.

Vodafone

• We've seen a decent deal for the 8 Plus with 100GB of data, for £36 a month and £25 upfront. View the deal

Three

• Three's leading offer sports am unlimited data allowance, minutes and texts for £50 a month, with a £79 fee for the iPhone. View the deal

O2

• There's 45GB of data on offer for £42 a month with O2, UL mins/texts and no cost for the phone - in it's best deal. See the deal

EE

• Our most outstanding 8 Plus deal with EE has 45GB of data for £43 a month with no upfront cost. This also comes with free access to Apple Music for six months, and three months of BT Sport. See the deal

Vodafone

• There's a good offer for the iPhone 8 sporting a 100GB data allowance priced at £36 a month. View the deal

Three

• Three's best deal has unlimited data, minutes and texts for £43 a month, with a £49 fee for the iPhone. View the deal

O2

• The most outstanding iPhone 8 contract on O2 comes with 16GB of data, costing £36 a month - usually the price for 4GB. See the deal

EE

• The leading deal for the iPhone 8 running on EE has 30GB of data for £36 a month (the price of 25GB) with no upfront cost. This also comes with free access to Apple Music for six months, and three months of BT Sport. See the deal

Use the drop-down menus and sliders below to find the perfect contract plan for you.

Carphone Warehouse has a handy tool on its site which allows you to check if you're eligible for an upgrade to the iPhone 8. Find out if you can upgrade today. If you can upgrade today, Carphone Warehouse has specific upgrade-only deals that aren't available to new customers.