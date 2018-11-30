  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone deals

Best Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 deals in November 2018: 100GB for £36/m on Vodafone

|
Pocket-lint Best Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 deals in November 2018: 100GB for £36/m on Vodafone
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone
Best Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL deals in November 2018: 100GB for 36/m on Vodafone

Last year's iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 are still an incredible phones, especially they now start at £599, nearly half the price of an iPhone XS. It's also £150 less than the iPhone XR.

SIM-free, the iPhone 8 is available for £599 for 64GB or £749 for the 256GB option. 

We've selected the very best iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone deals we've found below or you can scroll further down to create your own deal using our special interactive widget. 

The best Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB deals

Vodafone

We've seen a decent deal for the 8 Plus with 100GB of data, for £36 a month and £25 upfront. View the deal

 

Three

Three's leading offer sports am unlimited data allowance, minutes and texts for £50 a month, with a £79 fee for the iPhone. View the deal 

 

O2

There's 45GB of data on offer for £42 a month with O2, UL mins/texts and no cost for the phone - in it's best deal. See the deal

 

EE

Our most outstanding 8 Plus deal with EE has 45GB of data for £43 a month with no upfront cost. This also comes with free access to Apple Music for six months, and three months of BT Sport. See the deal 

 

The best Apple iPhone 8 64GB deals

Vodafone

There's a good offer for the iPhone 8 sporting a 100GB data allowance priced at £36 a month. View the deal

 

Three

Three's best deal has unlimited data, minutes and texts for £43 a month, with a £49 fee for the iPhone. View the deal 

 

O2

The most outstanding iPhone 8 contract on O2 comes with 16GB of data, costing £36 a month - usually the price for 4GB. See the deal

 

EE

• The leading deal for the iPhone 8 running on EE has 30GB of data for £36 a month (the price of 25GB) with no upfront cost. This also comes with free access to Apple Music for six months, and three months of BT Sport. See the deal 

  

Searching for other iPhone 8 deals instead?

Use the drop-down menus and sliders below to find the perfect contract plan for you.

 

The best iPhone 8 deals

Upgrade to an iPhone 8

Carphone Warehouse has a handy tool on its site which allows you to check if you're eligible for an upgrade to the iPhone 8. Find out if you can upgrade today. If you can upgrade today, Carphone Warehouse has specific upgrade-only deals that aren't available to new customers.

PopularIn Phones
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Lenovo Z5 Pro in pictures: Beating back the bezel
Best Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 deals in November 2018: 100GB for £36/m on Vodafone
Oppo said it will share details about a foldable phone at MWC 2019
Moto G7 Power phone will come with a huge battery, FCC filing shows
Best iPhone X deals in November 2018: 50GB for £48/m on EE
Comments