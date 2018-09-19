Last year's iPhone 8 is still an incredible phone, especially as it now starts at £599, nearly half the price of an iPhone XS. It's also £150 less than the iPhone XR.

SIM-free, the iPhone 8 is available for £599 for 64GB or £749 for the 256GB option.

EE

The leading deal for the iPhone 8 running on EE has 45GB of data for £43 a month, with no upfront cost. This also comes with free access to Apple Music for six months, and three months of BT Sport. See the deal

Vodafone

We've seen a good offer for the 8 on Vodafone with a 16GB data allowance priced at £50 a month, and no fee for the phone. That has an offer of £40 cashback, too. View the deal

O2

The most outstanding iPhone 8 contract on O2 comes with 100GB of data, costing £45 a month with a £30 upfront cost. See the deal

Three

Three's best deal has unlimited data, minutes and texts for £42 a month, with a £9.99 fee for the iPhone. That has a 30GB allowance for tethering. View the deal

