Best iPhone XS deals and price info

This year's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have been announced. SIM-free, the 64GB of the iPhone XS will cost £999 in the UK, while the 256GB model is £1,149 and 512GB model is £1,349.
The Best Apple iPhone XS 64GB deals
EE
- The best deal on EE has the Apple iPhone XS with 50GB of data for £63 a month, with unlimited minutes/texts and an upfront fee of £79. Bundled in is Apple Music for six months and BT Sport for three months. See the deal here
Vodafone
- We've seen a good offer for the XS on Vodafone with a 32GB data allowance, priced at £65 a month, with the usual unlimited minutes/texts, plus and upfront fee of £9. This also has the choice of free: Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV, or Sky Sports mobile. View the deal here
Three
- Three's very attractive offer for the Apple XS comes with unlimited data, minutes and texts for £59 a month, with a £99 upfront fee See the deal here
O2
- The most outstanding deal for the iPhone XS on O2 has 100GB of data for £65 a month, with UL minutes/texts and an upfront cost of £75. View the deal here
Best iPhone XS deals
