Best iPhone XS deals and price info

Best iPhone XS deals and price info
Searching the internet for the best Apple iPhone XS deals? Look no further as Pocket-lint is rounding up all the best offers around.

This year's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have been announced. SIM-free, the 64GB of the iPhone XS will cost £999 in the UK, while the 256GB model is £1,149 and 512GB model is £1,349.

Read on for some great deals and pre-order offers, and keep coming back as we'll be added more and highlighting the best ones for you.

The Best Apple iPhone XS 64GB deals

EE

  • The best deal on EE has the Apple iPhone XS with 50GB of data for £63 a month, with unlimited minutes/texts and an upfront fee of £79. Bundled in is Apple Music for six months and BT Sport for three months. See the deal here   
 

Vodafone

  • We've seen a good offer for the XS on Vodafone with a 32GB data allowance, priced at £65 a month, with the usual unlimited minutes/texts, plus and upfront fee of £9. This also has the choice of free: Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV, or Sky Sports mobile. View the deal here
 

Three

  • Three's very attractive offer for the Apple XS comes with unlimited data, minutes and texts for £59 a month, with a £99 upfront fee See the deal here
 

O2

  • The most outstanding deal for the iPhone XS on O2 has 100GB of data for £65 a month, with UL minutes/texts and an upfront cost of £75. View the deal here
 

Searching for other iPhone XS deals instead?

Use the drop-down menus and sliders below to find the perfect contract plan for you.

 

Best iPhone XS deals 

Upgrade your iPhone

Carphone Warehouse has a handy tool on its site which allows you to check if you're eligible for an upgrade. Find out if you can upgrade today. If you can upgrade today, Carphone Warehouse has specific upgrade-only deals that aren't available to new customers.

