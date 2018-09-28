Best Sony Xperia XZ3 deals for September 2018

The Xperia XZ3 is Sony's newest flagship phone, offering a 6-inch OLED display and a stunning design, sitting on powerful hardware. It's easily the company's most accomplished phone of the past few years. It's currently available for pre-order and will be released on 5 October.

The Xperia XZ3 comes in black, white/silver, Forest Green and Bordeaux Red. O2 have the handset in red and black, while Carphone Warehouse is offering the green.

SIM free the XZ3 comes in at £699 from Sony directly, and for that you'll get Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 for PS4 free.

EE

The best deal we've found for the XZ3 running on EE has 30GB of data, with unlimited minutes and texts for £43 a month. There is a £49.99 upfront fee for the mobile. View the deal

Vodafone

The leading offer for the new Xperia on Vodafone sports a 16GB data allowance for £42 a month, UL mins and texts and £29.99 upfront. See the deal

O2

O2's best deal for the XZ3 comes with 30GB of data at £38 a month, unlimited mins/texts and a £29.99 upfront fee. View the deal

