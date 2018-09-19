  1. Home
Best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals for September 2018


- All the best Galaxy Note 9 deals are right here

The Galaxy Note 9 is now available and we've got the latest pricing and deals for you.

In the UK, the Note 9 SIM-free price is £899 for the 128GB version and £1,099 for the 512GB version. In the UK the Note 9 colours are Midnight Black and Lavender Purple, with matching S Pen and Ocean Blue with a Yellow S Pen.

In the US, Note 9 is available in Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple in carrier and
unlocked versions. AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon Wireless and Xfinity will carry the 128GB Galaxy Note9 in stores and online for $999.99.

The 128GB Galaxy Note9 will also be available at Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Straight Talk Wireless, Target and Walmart as well as Samsung.com and the ShopSamsung app.

The 512GB Galaxy Note9 is available at select retail locations and online at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular and Samsung.com/USA for $1,249.99.

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB deals

EE

  • The most attractive deal on EE for the Note 9 has 50GB of data for £48 a month, with unlimited minutes and texts plus a £99.99 upfront cost. This also comes with free Apple Music access for six months, and three months of BT Sport. View the deal 
 
Three
  • We're seen a good offer for the Note 9 on Three, with a 30GB data allowance for £58 a month, UL mins and texts and no charge for the mobile. See the deal
 
 
Vodafone
  • The Note 9's best deal on Vodafone has 40GB of data for £60 a month, with unlimited minutes/texts and no upfront cost. View the deal here
 
 
O2
  • There's a good offer for the new Note on O2: 100GB data priced at £55 a month, UL mins/texts and £75 for the handset. See the deal
 
   

