The Galaxy Note 9 has been out now for a whole and there are some great deals around, and we're rounding the top offers below.

In the UK, the Note 9 SIM-free price is £789 £799 this Black Friday for the 128GB version and £1,099 for the 512GB version. In the UK the Note 9 colours are Midnight Black and Lavender Purple, with matching S Pen and Ocean Blue with a Yellow S Pen.

In the US, Note 9 is available in Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple in carrier and unlocked versions. AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon Wireless and Xfinity will carry the 128GB Galaxy Note9 in stores and online for $999.99.

• The most attractive deal on EE for the Note 9 has 50GB of data for £48 a month, with unlimited minutes/texts and £39 upfront. This also comes with free Apple Music access for six months, and three months of BT Sport. View the deal

• We're seen a good offer for the Note 9 on Three, with a 30GB data allowance for £55 a month, UL mins and texts and £29.99 charge for the mobile. This also the network's Go Binge feature of free data for Snapchat, Netflix, Deezer and more. See the deal

• The Note 9's best deal on Vodafone has 26GB of data for £50 a month, with unlimited minutes/texts and £25.99 cost. View the deal

• There's a good offer for the new Note on O2: 45GB data priced at £44, UL mins/texts and £39.99 for the handset. See the deal

