Best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals for November 2018

|
Best OnePlus 6T deals on Cyber Monday 2018: 40GB for £28/m on Vodafone
Best OnePlus 6T deals on Cyber Monday 2018: 40GB for £28/m on Vodafone

- All the best Galaxy Note 9 deals are right here

The Galaxy Note 9 has been out now for a whole and there are some great deals around, and we're rounding the top offers below.

In the UK, the Note 9 SIM-free price is £789 £799 this Black Friday for the 128GB version and £1,099 for the 512GB version. In the UK the Note 9 colours are Midnight Black and Lavender Purple, with matching S Pen and Ocean Blue with a Yellow S Pen.

In the US, Note 9 is available in Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple in carrier and unlocked versions. AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon Wireless and Xfinity will carry the 128GB Galaxy Note9 in stores and online for $999.99.

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB deals

EE

The most attractive deal on EE for the Note 9 has 50GB of data for £48 a month, with unlimited minutes/texts and £39 upfront. This also comes with free Apple Music access for six months, and three months of BT Sport. View the deal 

 

Three

We're seen a good offer for the Note 9 on Three, with a 30GB data allowance for £55 a month, UL mins and texts and £29.99 charge for the mobile. This also the network's Go Binge feature of free data for Snapchat, Netflix, Deezer and more. See the deal

 
 

Vodafone

The Note 9's best deal on Vodafone has 26GB of data for £50 a month, with unlimited minutes/texts and £25.99 cost. View the deal

 
 

O2

There's a good offer for the new Note on O2: 45GB data priced at £44, UL mins/texts and £39.99 for the handset. See the deal

 
   

Check Searching for other top Galaxy Note 9 deals?

Use the drop-down menus and sliders below to find the perfect contract plan for you.

 
