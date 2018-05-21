  1. Home
Techtastic deals: Save 20% on all refurbished tech at MusicMagpie

Honor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet
MusicMagpie isn't just a website where you can sell your unwanted games, CDs and tech, but you can buy all kinds of tech there too. Everything from phones to tablets, games consoles to e-readers, you can get it all. 

And now for a limited time MusicMagpie is offering 20 per cent off all technology using code MAY-20. Simply enter the code at the checkout stage to receive the discount. 

The various tech products MusicMagpie stocks may be refurbished and not brand new, but only products that meet the company's standards are deemed fit for sale. 

Using the discount code, you can get the following tech bargains:

These are just some of the great deals to be had on technology across the whole MusicMagpie site. Click here to see them all.

