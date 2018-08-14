Best LG G7 ThinQ deals for October 2018

LG's G7 ThinQ phone is now available on some great deals, with its range-topping specs all based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform and 4GB or 6GB of memory alongside 64 and 128GB of storage, too.

That's with its Android 8.0 Oreo with LG's own UX skin over the top and various AI technologies to help things along. It also features its own dedicated Google Assistant button, too.

You can get it SIM free for close to £430 on Amazon UK, or or check out the great offers below.

Using the phone deal chart below you can use the drop-down menus and sliders to find the perfect contract plan for you. Whether you want more data or unlimited minutes, our price comparison table updates in real time offering you the best deals.