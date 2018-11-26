The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are available to buy SIM free and on a variety of contract plans, and we've the best deals here on Black Friday.

The official price for the Huawei P20 in the UK is £599, but now it has a £200 saving on Cyber Monday and is available for just £399.99 on Amazon UK. The Huawei P20 Pro official price is £849 £629 at Amazon, with a £170 Cyber Monday discount.

Huawei says the P20 Pro is especially selling well and has overtaken last year’s Huawei P10 Plus, outselling its predecessor by a huge 316 per cent.

Indeed, Huawei already says it has become the most successful device it has ever sold in Europe and that's understandable, as it's a contender for the best phone of 2018.

Vodafone

• The key deal Cyber Monday for the Huawei P20 Pro comes with 100GB of data for £36 a month on Vodafone, with no cost for the handset. See the deal

• The best deal running on O2 for the P20 Pro has 30GB of data for £38 a month, £29.99 upfront. See the deal

EE

• There's a good deal for the Pro on EE with a 25GB 30GB data offering for £33 a month This as free access to Apple Music for six months and three months of BT Sport. View the deal

Three

• We've spotted a good offer for the Pro running on Three with unlimited data, minutes and texts for £38 a month (£19.99 upfront). View the deal

