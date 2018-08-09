The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals for August 2018

Welcome to our guide to the very best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals. The Sony Xperia XZ2 is available in black, silver, blue and pink.

SIM-free, the Xperia XZ2 price is £599 with a free PlayStation Plus membership worth £49.99 and the Xperia XZ2 Compact price is £549.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 replaces the Sony Xperia XZ1, which barely had time to reach shelves after its August 2017 unveiling, while the £549 (SIM-free) Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact carries all the power of its larger stablemate - but in a form factor that's significantly smaller.

If you do opt for a SIM-free option, we have rounded up the best SIM-only deals here.

The refresh to Sony's flagship makes huge changes to the design of these phones.

Both the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact curve across the rear, which is quite a shift for Sony design and something we've not seen since the introduction of the Xperia Z in 2013. With that rear curve, there's a repositioning of the camera and fingerprint sensor on the rear too.

The camera is a highlight, with Sony boosting its stacked sensor Motion Eye camera with a custom sensor co-developed with Qualcomm and integrated into the Snapdragon 845 platform which powers the phone. The camera also boasts super slow-motion at 960 frames per second, now also boosted to Full HD resolution, beating Samsung's offering in the new Galaxy S9.