Looking for a great Galaxy S9 Plus deal? Then look no further as we've scoured the web for top offers on EE, Three, Vodafone and O2 - along with throwing in the SIM free price, for good measure.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ price is now £799 £769 in the UK, reduced from £869 and $739.99 $639.99 in the US - down from $839.99.

Both are Black Friday discounts, for a mobile that has a glorious curved edge design, sporting a great 6.2-inch OLED screen and a picture-tastic 12-megapixel camera, with a secondary camera for 2x optical zoom: what's more to love about it?

EE

• The best deal for the S9+ running on EE has 50GB of data, with unlimited minutes and texts for £48 a month (£29.99 upfront). See the deal

Vodafone

• The leading deal for the S9+ on Vodafone comes with a 26GB data allowance for £50 a month, with UL mins/texts. That's usually the same price for 16GB. See the deal

O2

• We've found a good offer for the S9+ on O2 with 30GB of data, unlimited mins/texts for £50 a month and £16.99 upfront. View the deal

If the deals we've chosen haven't appealed to you, use our price comparison tool to work out the best plan for you. Simply use the drop-down menus and sliders to find the perfect Galaxy S9+ contract plan for you. Whether you want more data or unlimited minutes, our price comparison table updates in real time offering you the best deals available at any time of the day.

