Compare the best Samsung Note 8 deals for August 2018

Because the Note 9 is imminent there are some cracking deals currently available for Samsung's outgoing top-end phone.

We've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals from across the UK using our price comparison tool which displays the best prices in real time.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are a few months old and while both phones have impressive specs, you may prefer to opt for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that comes complete with the Samsung S Pen stylus.

The S9+ might have a slightly smaller screen, by just 0.01-inches, but both it and the Note 8 have a curved AMOLED HD+ screen with a 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Use the drop-down menus and sliders in the chart below to find the perfect Samsung Galaxy Note 8 contract plan for you. Whether you want more data or unlimited minutes, our price comparison table updates in real time offering you the best deals available at any time of the day.

