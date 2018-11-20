Best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals in November 2018

Want to get the Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL? Sorted: we've rounded up the best deals and prices around, saving you the leg work of hunting around the web.

These are the second-generation of the phone. It's an ambitious device, switching to an 18:9 display and looking to refine the bodywork of the previous device.

The Google Pixel 2 is available SIM free for £449 with Currys PC World and the Pixel 2 XL is £50 more, at £499 or check out the top offers below on contract.

EE

• We've found a good offer for the 2 XL running on EE, with 20GB of data for £38 a month with unlimited minutes and texts (£25 upfront). View the deal

Vodafone

• The Vodafone leading Pixel 2 XL offer comes with a 16GB data allowance priced at £32 a month and with UL mins/texts, £45 upfront. See the deal

EE

• The best Pixel 2 offer has 30GB of data, unlimited mins/texts for £48 a month - £10 for the phone. See the deal

Vodafone

• Vodafone's key offering for the 2 sports a 4GB data allowance, with unlimited mins and texts costing £40 a month. That has a £79.99 upfront fee. View the deal

On the chart below you can use the drop-down menus and sliders to find the perfect Pixel 2 deal for you. Whether you want more data or unlimited minutes, our price comparison table updates in real time offering you the best deals.

Price is obviously a key factor and whilst you can lower the monthly cost of the contract by paying a higher upfront cost, most will prefer to spread the cost over the course of the contract period.