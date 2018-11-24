The best mobile phone deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018

Looking for the best mobile phone deal this Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Look no further as we cover the best deals around today and just in case that isn't enough for you - feel free to use as our comparison table below.

That enables you to select the contract phone deal that's right for you regardless of the handset that you are looking for.

Not sure what phone will suit you? Our handy guide to the best smartphones in 2018 breaks down popular phones including by Apple, Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus and more.

If you are looking for the best SIM free deals, check out this page for all those top offers.

• Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple's iPhone XS Max is around this Black Friday with a saving of £480 with 100GB of data priced at £52 a month on Vodafone, with unlimited mins/texts and £99.99 upfront. See the deal

• Apple iPhone XS

We've seen a good offer this Black Friday for the XS on Vodafone with a 100GB data allowance, priced at £52 a month, with the usual unlimited minutes/texts and £79.99 for the mobile - saving £266. View the deal

• Apple iPhone XR

The leading Black Friday Apple iPhone XR deal sports 100GB of data costing £36 a month on Vodafone, with unlimited minutes/texts and no upfront fee.

• Apple iPhone X

Apple's iPhone X leading contract is on EE and comes with 50GB of data for £48 a month, with unlimited mins and texts, no upfront. That has BT Sport access for three months, and Apple music for six months

• Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Our recommended 8 Plus deal comes with 25GB of data for £40 a month on O2, and £49 upfront

• Apple iPhone 8

There's a good Black Friday offer for the iPhone 8 sporting a 100GB data allowance priced at £36 a month, and £29.99 for the phone. View the deal

• Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple's 7 Plus best deal has a 30GB data allowance for £36 a month on EE. It comes with three months of BT Sport, six months of Apple Music and this contract has 5GB of extra data each month.

• Apple iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 has 16GB of data for the price of 4GB, costing £30 a month on O2.

• Samsung Galaxy Note 9

There's a good offer for the new Note on O2: 45GB data priced at £44, UL mins/texts and £39.99 for the handset.

• Samsung Galaxy S9 plus

The best deal for the S9+ running on Vodafone has 100GB of data, with unlimited minutes and texts for £36 a month (£59.99 upfront).

• Samsung Galaxy S9

The most outstanding plan this Black Friday for the S9 is on Vodafone and comes with 100GB of data, with unlimited mins/texts for £36 a month. View the deal

• Samsung Galaxy S8 plus

There's a bargin to be had on the S8 Plus: 20GB of data priced at £31 a month on EE with unlimited minutes and texts. This is usually the cost for 15GB.

• Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung's S8 best offer sports a 40GB data allowance for £28 a month on Vodafone, with UL minutes and texts (£29.99 upfront).

• Samsung Galaxy S7

Keen on a flagship phone, but don't want to pay a flasghip price? The Samsung S7 is now available with 4GB of data for just £22 a month, with UL minutes and texts on EE.

• Huawei Mate 20 Pro

We've spotted an outstanding Black Friday offer for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro with 100GB of data for £36 a month (UL mins/texts), and £29.99 upfront

• Huawei P20 Pro

The key deal Black Friday for the Huawei P20 Pro comes with 100GB of data for £36 a month on Vodafone, with no cost for the handset.

• Huawei P20

There's another good Three deals, this time for the P20. That has 30GB of data for £34 a month. It also has free data for Snapchap, Netflix, Deezer and others.

• Pixel 3 XL

• Pixel 3

The best Black Friday offer so far for the Pixel 3 is on Vodafone, with 100GB of data for £36 a month, with UL mins/text and £29.99 upfront

• OnePlus 6T

The leading Black Friday deal for the 6T is on Vodafone and comes with a 40GB data allowance for £28 a month, with UL mins/texts and £75 upfront - which is a great offer

Using the phone deal chart below you can use the drop-down menus and sliders to find the perfect contract plan for you. Whether you want more data or unlimited minutes, our price comparison table updates in real time offering you the best deals.

Price is obviously a key factor and whilst you can lower the monthly cost of the contract by paying a higher upfront cost, most will prefer to spread the cost over the course of the contract period.

Mobile phone users are increasingly finding it difficult to stick to contracts offering less data as more and more content is demanding bandwidth with video content being consumed more daily.

"Search by Handset" will allow you to choose the phone you want the best deals for.