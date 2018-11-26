Looking for the best broadband deals this Black Friday but don't have the time? Let us save you the bother of hunting around the web, as we round up the best deals available today.

Decent broadband is an ever increasing necessity in our lives, and there's never been a better time to switch to better internet access than now - saving you money along the way.

This is with cheaper deals, money back offers, gift cards and more, all as a part of the bundle.

We'll be updating this article regularly, covering all the above, selected from popular broadband providers such a BT, Sky, Virgin, TalkTalk, Plusnet, EE and more.

So read on, but bookmark this page just in case you are still in contract and not able to switch today.

Speeds of up to 50Mb

Free £120 Mastercard gift card

£35.99 £29.99 a month

£19.99 activation fee

Unlimited UK weekend calls

BT has a number of packages, starting with up to 10Mb speed for £24.99 a month. The standout deal for us is their Superfast Fibre package, with a free £120 Mastercard for £29.99 a month.

This was priced at £35.99 but has been reduced in cost, and there is an £19.99 upfront fee for activation.

It's accompanied by the latest BT Smart Hub router, unlimited monthly usage with no-cap, unlimited UK weekend calls and access BT WiFi hotspots as a part of the offer.

Average speed of 108Mb

£27 £25 a month

Only 12 month contract

Weekend calls

£25 activation fee

Virgin Media broadband packages start at 54Mb for £27 a month on a 12 month contract, with a one time set-up cost of £25.

That's on the Vivid 50 package, but for the £2 a month you can get the Vivid 100 plan with speeds of 108Mb this Black Friday.

This is thanks to a free speed boost that's currently on a discounted offer, plus a free Virgin Media Hub 3 and its talk weekend phone package of free land land calls on Saturday and Sunday.

Virgin states this is for busy households, with 5 to 9 devices accessing the internet at once - although we're sure many will find it useful with less devices.

Average speeds of up to 63Mb

£30 a month

£9.95 activation fee

Call screening

Sky has a few packages, starting with 11Mb for £18 a month and a Black Friday deal for £25 (36Mb), but the one that caught our eye has speeds of 63Mb.

This is called Sky Fibre Max and costs the princely sum of £30 a month. Sky guarantees your download line speed or your money back - which has to be a good selling point.

It also has the Sky Q Hub and Sky WiFi hotspot access factored in, plus there are a range of phone packages that could be added.

The first fee paying one is priced at £4 a month, with inclusive calls to UK mobile and landline numbers at evenings and weekends.

That's coupled with Sky Talk Shield, which is a personalised call screening service that allows you to listen to who's calling and accept or block the call.

Average speed 66Mb

£50 Prepaid Mastercard

1,000 minutes to mobiles

£27.99 a month

£25 £5 activation

Plusnet's packages start with a 36Mb offering for £23.99, but our choice deal has £50 cashback.

This comes with speeds up to 66Mb, a free Plusnet Hub One Wi-Fi router, McAfee security and all for £27.99 a month.

You also get free evening and weekend calls to landlines, along with 1,000 minutes to UK mobiles during those times.

That's with a fixed price, so that mean there's no price rises, any time, during 18 month contract duration.

Average speeds 67Mb

Free 5GB 20GB data for mobile plans

£41 £30 a month

No activation fee

EE's packages start at the £21 a month for 10Mb, moving up to a 300Mb plan. It's the Fibre Plus, 67Mb deal that costs £30 a month that's our recommendation.

And if you are already an EE pay monthly customer, you'll get an extra 5GB 20GB of data added to your tariff every month this Black Friday.