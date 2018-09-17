  1. Home
The best SIM-only deals for September 2018

|
- Our guide to the best SIM-only deals around

Over the past few years, SIM only contracts have seen something of a resurgence. These SIM-only deals enable you to move networks easily and give you great value for money; they're available either on a 12-month basis or even rolling monthly plans. 

A SIM-only arrangement is ideal if your contract is up and you want to save money by not upgrading your phone. They're also great if you'd rather buy an unlocked phone from elsewhere - such as the new Apple iPhone XS or XS Max.

The best SIM-only deals available today

On this page we'll bring you the best SIM only deals from EE, Three, Vodafone, O2, Giffgaff and more, saving you all the time and effort of hunting around for these very offers.

The best deal for heavy data users

  • Three is offering a massive 100GB of data for £20 a month with unlimited minutes and texts. That's a huge amount and will cater for all your downloading needs. View the deal
 

The best offer for medium data users

  • Three also has a 5GB data allowance costing £10 a month, with 500 minutes and unlimited texts. That's a good deal of data for most people who aren't heavy users, and there's also data rollover on unused amounts. See the deal
 

The best deal for low data users

  • ID Mobile also has 1GB of data for £5 a month with 500 minutes and unlimited texts. That's a great entry-level deal but it's also the best value 30-day rolling SIM-only deal. View deal     
 

Compare the best SIM only deals

Couldn't find a SIM deal above? Here you can compare all the best SIM only deals available right now. You can use the sliders and menus to choose the best deal that suits your needs.

 
