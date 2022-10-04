Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Xiaomi 12T: What's the difference?

MUNICH (Pocket-lint) - For the end of 2022 Xiaomi updated its range of flagship devices, launching 'T' versions of its main 12-series lineup. That means better cameras and better performance compared to the regular Xiaomi 12 models.

However, in updating the models it launched two very similar phones: the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro.

You may be wondering exactly what is different between them. They look the same, and feature a number of the same specs. So if you're trying to decide which you should go for, and what you might be missing out on if you choose the cheaper model, you've come to the right place.

Design and display the same?

Both: 163.1mm x 75.9mm x 8.6mm

12T Pro: 205g

12T: 202g

Both: Gorilla Glass 5 front

Both: Black, Blue and Silver colours

If there's one area the two phones could be seen as identical (or at least close to identical), it's the design and display specs. Both have the same dimensions, and even weigh almost exactly the same, give or take a couple of grams.

Both phones feature the same Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front, and a matte, frosted glass on the back and ship in the same three colours: black, silver and blue.

The one subtle difference is the design of the cameras. Because of its larger sensor inside the camera, the primary lens protrudes further from the back of the phone. If you look closely you'll also see the actual lens is larger too. Otherwise, the two phones look just like each other.

It's a similar story when looking at the displays, since they both feature largely the same key specifications. The two phones have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a centrally positioned cutout hole for the selfie camera near the top. While the back of the phone is curved, the display is not, and is completely flat.

As for specs, we're looking at a 20:9 ratio 2712 x 1220 resolution display, and that means a pixel density of 446 pixels per inch. The two can also reach up to 120Hz refresh rates, with the ability to automatically switch between 30hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz. That means the two phones should deliver the same sharpness, smoothness and fluidity.

The two promise high levels of contrast and colour support too, and even support HDR10+. Although, the Pro model also supports Dolby Vision, where the regular version does not. To add to that media experience, there are stereo speakers boosted by Dolby Atmos too and - if you opt for the Pro - you get speakers tuned by Harman Kardon (but we suspect that won't make too much difference).

Hardware spec and performance

12T Pro: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor

12T: MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra processor

Both: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB memory

12T Pro: 12GB/256GB option

Both: 5000mAh battery with 120W wired charging

As you no doubt realised by now, it's when you dig into the specs inside the phone that you discover the real difference between these two phones: the processor.

Xiaomi's 12T Pro uses the latest and greatest from Qualcomm: the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. That's an upgrade over the 8 Gen 1 which powered the 12 Pro earlier in the year. As for the regular 12T, that uses one of MediaTek's chipsets. Namely: the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra. It's still a powerful chipset, however, and should still deliver a flagship level experience for most users.

Otherwise, again, a lot of the internals are the same. The 5000mAh battery with support for Xiaomi's super speedy 120W HyperCharge tech is inside the two phones. That means when the battery dies you can completely refill it in about 20 minutes. In fact, just 10 minutes is enough to get you most of the way to a full recharge.

Even RAM and storage options are similar, with 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB available for both (depending on region). With the Pro there is also a higher 12GB/256GB variant as well, offering even more RAM.

Cameras

12T Pro: 200MP primary camera

12T: 108MP primary camera

Both: 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras

Both: 20MP selfie camera

In the camera department there's only one thing that really separates the 12T Pro from its more affordable sibling: the primary camera.

Where the regular 12T features a 108-megapixel Samsung sensor - which combines 9 pixels to 1 automatically - the 12T Pro uses a much larger 200-megapixel sensor. This sensor is not only bigger at 1/1.22-inches (vs. 1/1.67-inches), but combines 16 pixels into one, creating larger pixels to draw in more light.

The promise of this camera is faster focus, better low light performance and clearer images than the 12T. You also get additional features like motion tracking, motion capture and eye tracking focus. Both primary cameras do feature OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), however, as well as Ultra Night Video, allowing you to shoot videos in low light conditions.

As for the rest of the cameras, they're identical on both phones. That means an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro on the back, joining the primary camera. There's also a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Price

12T Pro: £699

12T: from £499

As you'd expect with any 'Pro' variant, the 12T Pro is the more expensive of the two phones. At £699, it's comfortably £200 more expensive than the entry level Xiaomi 12T in the UK.

However, those buyers quick enough to get on the early bird offers between 20-24 October 2022 will get both phones at a discount. At £399 and £599 respectively, they both offer high spec for the money.

Conclusion

For most people, we feel the experience of using the 12T and 12T Pro will be so similar - for the most part - that it makes a lot of sense to save some money and opt for the cheaper model here.

The 12T Pro - however - does have that 200-megapixel camera, which we're sure will be a big draw to a lot of consumers, if only because there will be curiosity to see just how well it performs in the Xiaomi phone.

Still, at its launch price, even the Pro sounds like it's an incredibly good phone for the money, especially when compared to other phones with high end specifications.

Writing by Cam Bunton.