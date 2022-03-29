(Pocket-lint) - Redmi announced the Note 11 series of phones in January 2022 with four different models at launch, before expanding the offering with an additional two models in March 2022.

That means there's a range of options to choose from - but not all versions are available in all regions and not all versions have the same specs internationally. For example the Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India is the same as the Note 11 Pro 5G elsewhere, the Note 11T 5G is almost the same as the Note 11S 5G internationally. So it's definitely worth checking to see what you're getting in your region before you come to buy.

The models all share a similar flat-sided design, so they all look similar, but there's a lot of variance across the specs.

Here's how they all compare. For the sake of simplicity, all the details are for the international versions, with some notes on region-specific devices.

Note 11 Pro+ 5G: From $369

Note 11 Pro 5G: From $329

Note 11 Pro: From $299

Note 11S 5G: From $249

Note 11S: From $249

Note 11: From $179

The Redmi Note series is all about affordability and with the Redmi Note 11 starting from $179, it's certainly following in that tradition. There will be three versions of each handset, offering 64 or 128GB storage and different RAM options.

The Note 11 starts at 4GB RAM and offers 6GB as a step up as does the Note 11S 5G; all the other models will start at 6GB and step up to 8GB.

The Note 11 models will be available from January 2022, the Note 11 Pro models from February 2022. The latest edition is the Note 11 Pro+ 5G announced in March 2022 (Note a model of this name is selling in India, but it's different to the global version) and the Note 11S 5G.

Not all versions are available in all regions and we don't have full pricing yet, but we will update when we do.

Note 11 Pro+ 5G: 163.65 x 76.19 x 8.34mm, 204g

Note 11 Pro 5G: 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12mm, 202g

Note 11 Pro: 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12mm, 202g

Note 11S 5G: 163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75mm; 195g

Note 11S: 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09mm, 179g

Note 11: 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09mm, 179g

There's a size division between the different versions of the Redmi Note 11. The Pro models are larger and heavier, while the no-Pro models are smaller and lighter.

The design is essentially the same on all these phones, with flattened sides, like the iPhone 13, although the Note 11 Pro models have a flatter back while the regular models are more domed towards the edges. The Pro models have a glass back.

All have a fingerprint scanner on the side and all have a 3.5mm headphone socket, as well as dual speakers. They also have IP53 water resistance.

There will be a range of different colours for each model. All will come in Graphite Gray, while the Pro models will also offer Polar White and blue models. Watch out for the Atlantic blue on the Note 11 Pro 5G which looks like water reflections. There are some nice graduated colour designs, for example Star Blue on the Note 11.

Note 11 Pro+ 5G: 6.67in, AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz

Note 11 Pro 5G: 6.67in, AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz

Note 11 Pro: 6.67in, AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz

Note 11S 5G: 6.6in, FHD+, 90Hz

Note 11S: 6.43in, AMOLED, FHD+, 90Hz

Note 11: 6.43in, AMOLED, FHD+, 90Hz

The big difference between these displays is the size. The Note 11 Pro models have a larger 6.67-inch display while the non-Pro models have a 6.54-inch display.

All these displays are FHD+ - 2400 x 1080 pixels - so should be able to produces the same level of detail, however the refresh rate is different. The Pro models offer 120Hz, while the non-Pro are 90Hz.

That will smooth out animation on the display to make things look nicer - and it's great to have this offered on devices at this level. These displays are also AMOLED, so the quality should be great too.

Redmi has said that they offer a 360Hz touch sampling rate, which should boost gaming performance, while they can also ramp up to 1200 nits to cut through reflections outdoors.

All have a punch hole camera at the centre top of the display, while the Pro models have Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

Note that the Note 11S 5G isn't listed as having an AMOLED display (but we'll confirm this) while it also has a lower touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

Note 11 Pro+ 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 920, 6/8GB, 64/128GB, 4700mAh, 120W

Note 11 Pro 5G: Snapdragon 695, 6/8GB, 64/128GB, 5000mAh, 67W

Note 11 Pro: MediaTek Helio G96, 6/8GB, 64/128GB, 5000mAh, 67W

Note 11S 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 810, 4/6GB, 64/128GB, 5000mAh, 33W

Note 11S: MediaTek Helio G96, 6/8GB, 64/128GB, 5000mAh, 33W

Note 11: Snapdragon 680, 4/6GB, 64/128GB, 5000mAh, 33W

When it comes to the hardware loadout of these devices, you'll find there's some bigger differences. The Note 11 Pro 5G was the only 5G model until the addition of the Note 11 Pro+ 5G and the Note 11S 5G. The Pro 5G is Snapdragon, while the Pro+ 5G is Dimensity - and has that really fast charging, albeit with a slightly smaller battery.

The Note 11 Pro and the Note 11S, technically, should offer the same performance as both are sitting on the MediaTek Helio G96. Both are 4G, but between these models you can just pick what you want based on display size as the performance will likely be equal.

The standard Note 11 offers the Snapdragon 680. This is similar to the Note 11 Pro 5G: there's no 5G modem in this model, but from a power point of view, it should be similar. It starts at 4GB RAM, however, the lowest offered, alongside the Note 11S 5G, which seems to be positioned as an affordable 5G device.

The other devices offer 6/64GB, 6/128GB or 8/128GB configurations, with microSD also supported on all the models for storage expansion, up to 1TB.

Overall, we don't think there will be a huge difference in day-to-day performance from these devices, but the Note 11 Pro 5G looks like it will have a slight edge.

Most of the Note 11 models are equipped with a 5000mAh battery, but the Pro models boost the charging to 67W (wired), while the non-Pro stick to 33W. The Pro models will have the 67W charger in the box - which means you'll get a day of charge in just 15 minutes - while the non-Pro models will get the 33W charger. The Pro+ 5G offers the new headline 120W charging.

Note 11 Pro+ 5G: 108MP, 8MP UW, 2MP macro; 16MP front

Note 11 Pro 5G: 108MP, 8MP UW, 2MP macro; 16MP front

Note 11 Pro: 108MP, 8MP UW, 2MP macro, 2MP depth; 16MP front

Note 11S 5G: 50MP, 8MP UW, 2MP macro; 13MP front

Note 11S: 108MP, 8MP UW, 2MP macro, 2MP depth; 16MP front

Note 11: 50MP, 8MP UW, 2MP macro, 2MP depth; 13MP front

The camera in the Note 11 family is a classic case of mixing it up. The only common cameras on all devices is the 8-megapixel ultrawide and the 2-megapixel macro.

The Pro models and the Note 11S all have a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 main camera. Not all get the depth sensor, but it probably doesn't matter.

The Note 11 Pro and the Note 11S have a similar camera loadout, while the Note 11 drops the main sensor to a 50-megapixel sensor and changes the front camera to 13-megapixels instead of 16-megapixels on all the other devices. This also includes the Note 11S 5G, which has the same camera as the Note 11 - and a different camera to the Note 11S. Remember that in India there's the Note 11T 5G, which is basically the same as the Note 11S 5G - but has a 16-megapixel front camera instead.

We suspect that the performance will be similar across the range, because much of the camera experience comes from software.

Redmi is offering a full range of devices in the Note 11 family, with something for everyone, from the entry point Note 11 which is the cheapest and cuts a few points on the spec sheet, up to the Note 11 Pro 5G which is the most premium.

Importantly, it looks like all these devices will have a great display: there's not a huge real-world difference between 90 or 120Hz, the resolutions are all the same, so that just comes down to size. But the Redmi Note 11S 5G (the Note 11T 5G in India) don't appear to have an AMOLED display.

The physical build of these phones is slightly different, but you'll likely have to get your hands on them to see which you prefer.

From a power point of view, the Pro 5G and Pro+5G sit in the lead, but with the Note 11 Pro and the Note 11S having the same hardware and camera set, it's likely that those middle models will offer the same experience. That 120W charging from the Note 11 Pro+ 5G will really shake things up - but otherwise, it's not hugely different to the existing Note 11 Pro 5G.

Just be careful of you're in India, as some of the device names are different.

Writing by Chris Hall.