Here we are looking at how the Xperia 1 IV compares to the Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 10 IV though, and what you compromise opting for the compact or mid-range instead of flagship when it comes to Sony's offering.

Xperia 1 IV: 165 x 71 x 8.2mm, 185g

Xperia 5 IV: 156 x 67 x 8.2mm, 172g

Xperia 10 IV: 153 x 67 x 8.3mm, 161g

The Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV and the Sony Xperia 10 IV share a similar design language but they aren't identical. The Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV are the more premium of the three devices and they offer flat edges rather than rounded, making for a more modern look. The Xperia 5 IV is a more compact version of the Xperia 1 IV for all intents and purposes.

All have flat-slab designs - something we've come to expect from Xperia devices - and they are all tall and narrow - another feature that distinguishes Xperia handsets. They also all have bezels at the top and bottom of their displays, feature side-mounted fingerprint sensors and they come with an IP65/68 water and dust resistance.

The camera housings on their rears differ - the Xperia 1 IV has more about it both in terms of design and capabilities - and the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV also have a dedicated camera shutter button on the right edge - something the Xperia 10 IV doesn't have.

Overall, while there are similarities between the Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV and the Xperia 10 IV, as there are between the Samsung Galaxy S and the Galaxy A lines, it's clear the Xperia 1 IV is the flagship handset and the Xperia 5 IV a smaller version of that handset.

The Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV also come in a more serious colour palette, while the Xperia 10 IV could be considered more "fun".

Xperia 1 IV: 6.5-inch, OLED, 4K, HDR, 120Hz, 21:9

Xperia 5 IV: 6.1-inch, OLED, Full HD+, 120Hz, 21:9

Xperia 10 IV: 6-inch, OLED, Full HD+, 60Hz, 21:9

The Sony Xperia 1 IV features a 6.5-inch OLED display, while the Xperia 5 IV has a 6.1-inch OLED display and the Xperia 10 IV has a 6-inch OLED display so you're getting more screen on both the flagship handset and marginally more on its compact sibling. They all have the signature 21:9 aspect ratio, but there are quite a few differences between the three that will contribute to your viewing experience.

The Xperia 1 IV has a 4K resolution for starters, compared to the Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 10 IV's Full HD+ resolution. This means that everything will be sharper and crisper on the Xperia 1 IV, but it is especially prominent when watching Ultra HD movies, videos, or shows.

The Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV also have a 120Hz refresh rate compared to the Xperia 10 IV's 60Hz refresh rate - though this may only be noticeable when side-by-side, or when gaming for example.

There's HDR on board the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV too though, and the displays are brighter so overall, you're getting a much more superior display on both the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV, but especially on the Xperia 1 IV.

Xperia 1 IV: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12GB RAM, 256GB, 5000mAh

Xperia 5 IV: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8 GB RAM, 128GB, 5000mAh

Xperia 10 IV: Snapdragon 695 5G, 6GB RAM, 128GB, 5000mAh

Hardware is superior on the Sony Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV too, though this is likely expected and that's not to say the Xperia 10 IV isn't capable on paper. All offer 5G capabilities, but the Xperia 1 IV and the Xperia 5 IV have the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform on board, while the Xperia 10 IV has the Snapdragon 695 5G platform.

The Xperia 1 IV has 12GB of RAM support too, and the Xperia 5 IV has 8GB compared to the Xperia 10 IV's 6GB, and there's double the base storage on the Xperia 1 IV at 256GB compared to 128GB on both the Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 10 IV. All have microSD support for storage expansion up to 1TB though.

They all have the same battery capacity too at 5000mAh, though the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV have 30W fast charging support on board, as well as wireless charging.

It's worth remembering though that the Xperia 1 IV has a larger, brighter and higher resolution display to power with that battery so you might find the Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 10 IV perform better, even if you can charge the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV faster. It's also worth noting here that none of the devices come with a charger or a charging cable in the box.

All three devices have a 3.5mm headphone jack and they all offer features like DSEE Ultimate, 360 Reality Audio and 360 Reality Audio Upmix. The Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV have a few extras though, with a feature called Music Pro - designed for recording artists - and stereo speakers.

Xperia 1 IV: Triple rear (12MP+12MP+12MP+ToF), 12MP front

Xperia 5 IV: Triple rear (12MP+12MP+12MP), 12MP front

Xperia 10 IV: Triple rear (12MP+8MP+8MP), 8MP front

It's the camera department where you are likely to notice the biggest differences between the Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV and the Xperia 10 IV. The Xperia 1 IV has a triple rear camera made up of a 12-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel Optical Zoom sensor capable of 85mm to 125mm equivalent and a 12-megapixel sensor. There's a 3D ToF sensor too.

All three lenses offer 120fps and they all offer real-time Eye AF, real-time tracking and 20fps AF/AE burst with HDR. All lenses also offer 4K 120fps slow motion and high frame rate. The main sensor and Optical Zoom sensor also both offer optical image stabilisation and autofocus.

The Xperia 1 IV also offers object tracking for video, Eye AF for video, a wider dynamic mode and live streaming so there are plenty of features on board.

The Xperia 5 IV also offers a triple rear camera made up of three 12-megapixel sensors and many of the same features. It doesn't offer a variable telelphoto lens though, and it doesn't have a ToF sensor. Otherwise though, pretty much all the same features are present.

The Xperia 10 IV also offers a triple rear camera, though it's not quite as capable as the Xperia 1 IV or the Xperia 5 IV. You'll find a 12-megapixel main sensor and two 8-megapixel sensors.

Optical image stabilisation is on board and there are improvements to low light shooting and night mode shooting compared to the previous Xperia 10 model, as well as a feature called super resolution zoom, but this isn't as capable a system as you'll find on the flagship device or the compact flagship.

On the front, the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV have a 12-megapixel sensor, while the Xperia 10 IV has an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV is the flagship handset and it therefore brings all the bells and whistles Sony has to offer, but it also the most expensive of the three handsets so that's to be expected.

The Xperia 5 IV meanwhile, brings many of the Xperia 1 IV's design attributes and features, but in a smaller and more compact form, as well as at cheaper price.

You get a more premium device with either the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV than the Xperia 10 IV, a larger display - especially in the case of the Xperia 1 IV, a more powerful processor, a faster refresh rate and more capable cameras - again, especially in the case of the Xperia 1 IV. You also get more RAM in both cases, though the Xperia 1 IV is superior here too.

Let's not forget though, that the Xperia 10 IV offers 5G connectivity, waterproofing, a compact and lightweight body, and though it doesn't run on the flagship Snapdragon processor, it's still a powerful chipset under the hood. It also has a big battery and some fun colours to choose from.

The Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV are the more compelling device on paper for a number of reasons, but that doesn't mean they are the best for everyone, especially not if you consider the difference in price and how much you save opting for the Xperia 10 IV. We'd say the Xperia 5 IV is the perfect happy medium out of these three devices, but it will depend on your budget and what you are looking for.

