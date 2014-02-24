  Sony Xperia M2 vs Motorola Moto G: What's the difference?

Sony has just announced its mid-range Xperia M2 during its press conference at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The handset is being described by Sony as "the best smartphone technology in its class", so we've put it up against the Moto G, a handset we believe is one of the best in its class, to see how it compares.

The Xperia M2 comes with a 4.8-inch display offering a 960 x 540 resolution and a pixel density of 229ppi. In comparison, the Moto G has a 4.5-inch display that has a 1280 x 720 resolution and 329ppi.

Therefore, the Xperia M2 gives you 0.3-inches more display but the Moto G gives you a better image as it packs more pixels into the display. We found the viewing angles to be good on both models and although you will find a sharper image on the Moto G, we weren't disappointed with the Xperia M2 display.

Sony hasn't released the exact dimensions or weight of the Xperia M2 at time of writing, except for its thickness, which comes in at 8.6mm but we thought the device was very light when we held it.

The Moto G has a 129.9 x 65.9mm size, a thickness between 6 and 11.6mm due to its curved back and a weight of 143g.

Both handsets offer a very different look in terms of design with the Moto G offering a more curved look compared to the square stylings of the Xperia M2. The Xperia M2 follows in the steps of the other Xperia Z models with its OmniBalance style reflecting a more premium looking handset, but the Moto G is also a great looking device.

Design boils down to personal preference but given the handsets look significantly different, you will probably find you are immediately drawn more towards one than the other.

The Xperia M2 features an 8-megapixel rear camera with the Sony Exmor RS for mobile sensor on board, offering auto scene recognition and HDR, as well as a number of other Xperia camera apps. The Moto G on the other hand, offers a 5-megapixel rear camera with Auto HDR, slow motion video and panorama modes.

In terms of the front camera, the Xperia M2 does have one but Sony hadn't detailed the megapixels at the time of writing and the Moto G front camera sits at 1.3-megapixels.

It's difficult to compare the cameras without spending a great deal of time with each handset. We weren't disappointed with the Moto G's when we reviewed it but we suspect the Xperia M2 will take it up a notch.

Under the hood of the Xperia M2 you will find the same 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor and 1GB of RAM as is in the Moto G so you should see no difference in terms of speed and performance.

The battery capacity in the Xperia M2 is slightly greater coming in at 2330mAh compared to the Moto G's 2070mAh so we suspect you might get a couple more hours out of it.

Motorola claims the battery in the Moto G offers mixed usage up to 24 hours, which we found to be around 14 hours with what we used the device for. Both the Moto G and the Xperia M2 offer battery saving options and we've long been fans of Sony's approach in this area.

As you would expect, both handsets come with the usual connectivity options including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. The Xperia M2 does bring a little more to the party however, offering 4G LTE connectivity, as well as NFC.

The Moto G gains a few points back when it comes to storage however, offering an 8GB and 16GB model, along with 50GB free storage on Google Drive compared to the 8GB option on the Xperia M2. However, Sony support expansion via microSD, which is always a popular option.

The Moto G wins in terms of software, being one of the first handsets outside of Google's Nexus programme to upgrade to Android 4.4 KitKat.

The Xperia M2 launches on Android 4.3 and while an upgrade to the latest software will happen, according to Sony, there is currently no indication as to when.

The Xperia M2 comes in white, black and purple while the Moto G is offered with a range of customisation options so if you really are into your colours, the Moto G will come out on top for you here.

When it comes to price, the Moto G is likely to win hands down, available for as little as £100 with some networks at the moment. Sony hasn't announced the price of the Xperia M2 yet, but the "class" the company talks about, as defined by Strategy Analytics, is 4G smartphones less than €220 at launch, which would be around £180.

The Moto G is a fantastic device, but the Xperia M2 looks like it will be hot on its heels. The Xperia M2 comes out on top in terms of camera, connectivity, battery and possibly design, depending on your preference.

However, the Moto G has some very redeeming features too including its price, customisation options, display, and the fact that it runs on the latest software.

These two devices seem to be pretty neck in neck, with your choice ultimately boiling down to what matters most to you whether that is camera, display, price or battery. While we suspect the Xperia M2 won't launch for £100 or under, if it does come in around £180, you might find you are willing to spend the extra cash on it.