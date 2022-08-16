(Pocket-lint) - Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on 10 August, alongside the Z Flip 4, but neither were the newest foldable phone on the market for long, with both Motorola and Xiaomi revealing their foldables the day after.

We've compared how the two flip phones - the Z Flip 4 and Razr (2022) compare in a separate feature but here we are looking at the vertically folding Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 compares to the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. Which is the right foldable for you? Let's compare the specs.

-

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: From £1649/$1799.99, available 26 August

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: From 8,999 RMB, China only

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at £1649 in the UK and $1799.99 in the US. Meanwhile in Europe, it starts at €1799. The device is available to pre-order now and it will hit shelves on 26 August.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 starts at 8,999 RMB, which is around £1100, $1300 and €1300. It's only available in China at the moment though so for now, you can't buy it in the UK, US or Europe.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3mm (unfolded), 67.1 x 155.1 x 15.8-14.2mm (folded), 263g, IPX8

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: 161.1 x 144.7 x 5.4mm (unfolded), 161.1 x 73.9 x 11.2mm (folded), 262g

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 have a book style design with a vertical fold. There is an external display on the front of both, a camera system on the rear and both unfold to reveal a large main display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a glass rear and it features an Armour frame. There are four colours available, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a pill-shaped camera housing on the rear, punch hole camera on the front and an under-display camera at the top of the main display.

It is IPX8 water and dust resistant and it offers a physical fingerprint sensor built into the power button. The Z Fold 4 is also compatible with the S Pen Fold Edition.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 meanwhile, has a rectangular rear camera housing that spans the width of the device. It offers a super slim build - at just 5.4mm - and it comes in two colour options. It too is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and it opts for a waterdrop hinge, allowing for its slender build.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has a punch hole camera at the top of the external display, as well as the main display and it comes with an under display fingerprint sensor rather than a physical option, but it doesn't have an official IP rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: 6.2-inch external, 7.6-inch internal, Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: 6.56-inch external, 8.02-inch internal, 120Hz refresh rate

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 6.2-inch external display that offers a resolution of 2316 x 904 pixels for a 401ppi and an aspect ratio of 23.1:9. It's a Dynamic AMOLED display and it offers a variable refresh rate between 49Hz and 120Hz. The external display is also an Always On Display.

When unfolded, the main display offered is 7.6-inches with a 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution, resulting in a pixel density of 373ppi, and an aspect ratio of 21.6:18. It too is a Dynamic AMOLED display and it features Ultra Thin Glass on top, allowing it to bend.

The main display on the Z Fold 4 has a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz and it offers support for HDR10+.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 features a cover display of 6.56-inches with a 2250 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It's an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision.

The main display on the Mix Fold 2 is a 8.02-inch OLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It offers a 2160 x 1914 pixel resolution that delivers a pixel density of 360ppi.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: SD 8+ Gen 1, 12GB RAM, 256/512/1TB storage, 4400mAh

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: SD 8+ Gen 1, 12GB RAM, 256/512/1TB storage, 4500mAh

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 12GB of RAM. They are also both offered in the same storage capacities of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

There's a very slight difference in their battery capacities though, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offering a 4400mAh battery and the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 offering a slightly bigger 4500mAh capacity.

The Z Fold 4 offers support for 25W fast charging, promising a full battery in 1 hour and 30 minutes, while the Mix Fold 2 has support for 67W fast charging, which is said to deliver a full battery in 40 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Triple rear (50MP + 12MP + 10MP), 10MP front

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Triple rear (50MP + 13MP + 8MP), 20MP front

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a triple rear camera comprised of a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, Dual Pixel AF and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. The telephoto lens offers 30X Space Zoom and 3x optical zoom.

On the front, there is a 10-megapixel snapper with an f/2.2 aperture, 85-degree field of view and 1.22µm pixels, while the inside front camera is an under-display camera, with a resolution of 4-megapixels and a f/1.8 aperture.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has a triple rear camera too, comprised of a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF and OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture and 2x optical zoom.

On the front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor.

The decision between these devices will first come down to what you can get hold of. Currently, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 isn't available anywhere except China, which is a shame as it gives the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 a decent competitor based on specifications.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is the slimmer of the two devices being compared here and it has features like an under-display fingerprint scanner, a larger internal and external display and a slightly larger battery, plus faster charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the more widely available device though, whilst also offering features like an under-display camera, S Pen compatibility, better camera zoom capabilities, an IP rating and a fluid user interface. It might not be as thin as the Mix Fold 2, but the Z Fold 4 is still a lovely looking device, plus you'll actually be able to buy it.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.