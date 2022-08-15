(Pocket-lint) - Samsung announced the Z Flip 4 on 10 August, and Motorola followed the announcement with its Razr (2022) on 11 August. Both are clamshell folding phones, but which is the right one for you?

We've put the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 up against those of the Motorola Razr (2022) to help you see what the differences are between the two devices and which might be the flip phone to buy.

-

Samsung Z Flip 4: Starts at £999/$999.99, available 26 August

Motorola Razr (2022): Starts at 5,999 CNY, only available in China for now

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at £999 in the UK and €999.99 in the US. In Europe, it starts at €1099. It's available to pre-order now and it will hit shelves on 26 August 2022.

The Motorola Razr (2022) is currently only available in China, starting at 5,999 CNY. It's claimed it will cost €1149 in Europe when it arrives, though this isn't confirmed currently. It's also not expected for another few months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1mm (folded), 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (unfolded), 187g, IPX8

Motorola Razr (2022): TBC (folded), 167 x 79.8 x 7.6 mm (unfolded), 200g, water repellent coating

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a lovely, premium design with an IPX8 water and dust resistance, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an Armour frame. There are four standard colours, but the Z Flip 4 also comes in a Bespoke Edition model that offers 75 customisation options.

On the outside of the device, there is a dual camera with a screen next to it, neatly consuming around a third of the rear. The rest of the rear is plain. When unfolded, the main display features super slim bezels and a punch hole camera centralised at the top. A physical fingerprint sensor sits within the power button at the edge.

The Motorola Razr (2022) meanwhile has a water repellent coating rather than an official IP rating. It also offers Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and it comes in one colour: Quartz Black.

There's a dual camera on the outside of the device, but the screen sits separately - and is larger than the Z Flip 4. There is also a Motorola logo and a Razr logo, meaning the exterior design is a little fussier than the Z Flip 4. On the inside, there's a main display with a punch hole camera centralised at the top, like the Z Flip 4, and it too offers a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Motorola Razr (2022) fold horizontally, offering a super compact and pocketable device when folded and opening out to a normal size phone when unfolded.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: 6.7-inch main display, Full HD+, 1-120Hz, HDR10+, 1.9-inch external

Motorola Razr (2022): 6.7-inch main display, Full HD+, 144Hz, HDR10+, 2.7-inch external

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 6.7-inch main display that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. It's a Dynamic AMOLED display and it offers HDR10+ support.

On the exterior, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with a 512 x 260 pixel resolution. It's an Always On Display and it offers themes from the inside of the device, with more options than the previous Z Flip 3.

The Motorola Razr (2022) has a 6.7-inch main display too and it also has a Full HD+ resolution. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz - though not variable - and it offers HDR10+ support. The secondary display is a 2.7-inch OLED screen with a 800 x 573 pixel resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: SD 8+ Gen 1, 8GB RAM, 128/256/512GB storage, 3700mAh, 25W

Motorola Razr (2022): SD 8+ Gen 1, 8/12GB RAM, 128/256/512GB storage, 3500mAh, 33W

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Motorola Razr (2022) run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. They also both come in storage options of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The Motorola Razr (2022) comes in RAM options of 8GB and 12GB though, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is only offered with 8GB of RAM.

Battery capacities are different too with the Motorola Razr (2022) offering a 3500mAh cell, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 3700mAh battery under its hood. The Razr supports 33W fast charging though, while the Z Flip 4 tops out at 25W.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Dual rear (12MP main + 12MP ultra wide), 10MP front

Motorola Razr (2022): Dual rear (50MP main + 13MP ultra wide), 32MP front

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a dual rear camera, as we mentioned. This is made up of a 12-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

On the front, the Z Flip 4 has a 10-megapixel sensor.

The Motorola Razr (2022) meanwhile, has a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 13-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The front sensor on the Razr (2022) is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.5 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr (2022) run the same hardware, though their designs differ, with the Samsung offering more customisation options, as well as the slightly more seamless and clean design, plus a larger battery.

The Motorola Razr (2022) has more RAM as an option though, faster charging, higher resolution main and front cameras - not that this always means better - and a larger exterior display too.

The Motorola Razr (2022) isn't available to buy in the UK, US or Europe at the moment though, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is. The decision between these devices will therefore likely come down to their availability, as well as what design you prefer overall given their main hardware is pretty much on par.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.