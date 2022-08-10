Here's how the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 compares to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Should you upgrade?

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 4 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro at an event on 10 August 2022.

We've covered how the Galaxy Z Fold 4 compares to the Z Fold 3 in a separate feature, as well as how the Z Flip 4 compares to the Z Fold 4 in another feature, but here we are looking at how the Z Flip 4 stacks up against its predecessor, the Z Flip 3.

If you're wondering whether it's worth upgrading, or which of the clamshell phones you should buy, here is a rundown of how the specifications of the Z Flip 4 compare to the Z Flip 3. It's also worth reading how the Z Flip 4 compares to the Oppo Find N2 Flip, and what is expected for the Samsung Z Flip 5 that is due out later this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers internal upgrades more so than design updates. A similar, though more refined and durable design is present on the Z Flip 4 compared to the Z Flip 3 and the processor and battery get a boost too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 You'll save yourself a little bit of cash opting for the older - but still more than capable - Galaxy Z Flip 3 over the latest Galaxy Z Flip 4. It has a very similar design to the latest model but you miss out on a couple of internal improvements.

Z Flip 4 vs Z Flip 3 design

Z Flip 4: 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1mm (folded), 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (unfolded), 187g, IPX8

Z Flip 3: 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9-17.1mm (folded), 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm (unfolded), 183g, IPX8

The Samsung Galaxy Flip's design has stayed pretty much the same since it first launched, with some slight changes here and there. The Z Flip 3 brought a larger cover display to the clamshell device, which the Z Flip 4 retains - it's not as large as the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Differences come in the form of squarer and flatter edges, more prominent buttons, larger camera lenses protruding a little more and a slimmer hinge too. Otherwise, it's a similar design to the Z Flip 3, which is no bad thing. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a little narrower and shorter, but the thickness remains the same and it's actually a little heavier than the Z Flip 3 too.

Colour options for the Z Flip 4 are Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold and Blue, though Samsung offers the Bespoke Edition option too, offering 75 customisation options.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available in Cream, Lavender, Phantom Black and Green. It too is offered in Bespoke Edition options.

Z Flip 4 vs Z Flip 3 display

Z Flip 4: 6.7-inch main, Full HD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.9-inch cover (260 x 512)

Z Flip 3: 6.7-inch main, Full HD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.9-inch cover (260 x 512)

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution when unfolded.

The Z Flip 3's display has a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Z Flip 4's main display is variable between 1Hz and 120Hz. There's HDR10+ support and a centralised punch hole camera at the top on both the Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 3.

For the external display, it's a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Always On Display with a resolution of 512 x 260 on both devices. The Z Flip 4 does have more options and themes though that run from inside the phone to the outside though.

Z flip 4 vs Z Flip 3 specs

Z Flip 4: Qualcomm SD 8+ Gen 1, 8GB RAM, 128/256/512GB storage, 3700mAh battery

Z Flip 3: Qualcomm SD888, 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 3300mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM support. The Z Flip 3 by comparison, runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 platform with 8GB of RAM so there's definitely an upgrade in this department.

When it comes to storage, the Z Flip 4 comes in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options, while the Z Flip 3 is only offered in 128GB and 256GB models. The 512GB option is therefore a first for this device.

Battery capacity has also increased for the Z Flip 4, jumping up from the Z Flip 3's 3300mAh capacity to 3700mAh. There's faster charging on the Z Flip 4 too, with 25W wired charging that will offer up to 50 per cent battery from flat in 30 minutes. The Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 3 both have wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

In terms of other hardware, the Z Flip 4 retains a physical fingerprint sensor within the side power button, like the Z Flip 3, rather than opting for an under-display option.

Z Flip 4 vs Z Flip 3 cameras

Z Flip 4: Dual rear (12MP main + 12MP ultra wide), 10MP selfie

Z Flip 3: Dual rear camera (12MP main + 12MP ultra wide), 10MP selfie

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G comes with a dual camera on the outside with two 12-megapixel sensors - one of which is a wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and the other is an ultra wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

There's also a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers the same in terms of specifications - front and back, but the main rear sensor is said to be 65 per cent brighter, moving from 1.4µm pixels to 1.8µm pixels. There's also a Super Night Solution mode on the Z Flip 4 so there are improvements on a software level too.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers internal upgrades more so than design updates. A similar, though more refined and durable design is present on the Z Flip 4 compared to the Z Flip 3 and the processor and battery get a boost too.

If you're wondering whether to upgrade from the Z Flip 3 to the Z Flip 4, then there are a few reasons that would make this worthwhile, predominately the processor and battery upgrades, camera improvements and the design refinements. These are the same reasons to opt for the Z Flip 4 over the Z Flip 3 if you're choosing between them.

The Z Flip 4 will likely feel like a similar - though faster - phone to the Z Flip 3 though so you'll need to decide whether those upgrades - which are minor on the design front - are important enough to you to part with your cash or whether it is worth waiting to see what the clamshell Galaxy does next time. You can read what the current rumours suggest for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in our separate feature.