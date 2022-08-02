(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is due to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro at an event on 10 August.
We've covered how the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to compare to the Z Fold 3 in a separate feature, but here we are looking at how the Z Flip 4 might compare to its predecessor, the Z Flip 3.
If you're wondering whether it's going to be worth upgrading, or which of the clamshell phones you should buy, here is a rundown of how the rumoured specifications of the Z Flip 4 stack up against the Z Flip 3.
Z Flip 4 vs Z Flip 3 design
- Z Flip 3: 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9-17.1mm folded, 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm unfolded, 183g, IPX8
- Z Flip 4: TBC
The Samsung Galaxy Flip's design has stayed pretty much the same since it first launched, with some slight changes here and there. The Z Flip 3 brought a larger cover display to the clamshell device and rumours suggest the Z Flip 4 could see this increase further.
Other differences are said to come in the form of squarer and flatter edges, more prominent buttons, camera lenses protruding a little more and there could be a redesigned hinge too. Otherwise, it looks like it will be a similar design to the Z Flip 3, which is no bad thing.
Colour options for the Z Flip 4 are said to be Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold and Blue, though Samsung is expected to offer the Bespoke Edition option too, offering plenty of customisation options.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available in Cream, Lavender, Phantom Black and Green. It too is offered in Bespoke Edition options.
Z Flip 4 vs Z Flip 3 display
- Z Flip 4: 6.7-inch main, Full HD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 2-inch cover?
- Z Flip 3: 6.7-inch main, Full HD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.9-inch cover (260 x 512)
As we briefly mentioned, it has been suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will offer a larger cover display than its predecessor. Reports suggest the Z Flip 4 will have at least a 2-inch cover display compared to the Z Flip 3's 1.9-inch screen.
When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch main display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and there is nothing to suggest this will change with the Z Flip 4.
The only thing rumoured that could affect things is the Z Flip 4 adopting an under display camera, like the Z Fold 3 did. If true, it would mean the Z Flip 4 has an uninterrupted display compared to the Z Flip 3 that has a centralised punch hole camera at the top of its main display.
Z flip 4 vs Z Flip 3 hardware and specs
- Z Flip 4: Qualcomm SD 8+ Gen 1, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, 3700mAh battery?
- Z Flip 3: Qualcomm SD888, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 3300mAh battery
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is rumoured to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and reports suggest it will offer 8GB of RAM. The Z Flip 3 by comparison runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 platform with 8GB of RAM so there's definitely an upgrade in this department.
When it comes to storage, the Z Flip 4 is expected to come in 128GB and 256GB models like the Z Flip 3, though it has been suggested the Z Flip 4 will also come in a 512GB option, which would be a first for this device.
Battery capacity is also rumoured to increase for the Z Flip 4, jumping up from the Z Flip 3's 3300mAh capacity to 3700mAh.
In terms of other hardware, reports suggest the Z Flip 4 will retain a physical fingerprint sensor within the side power button, like the Z Flip 3, rather than opt for an under-display option.
Z Flip 4 vs Z Flip 3 cameras
- Z Flip 4: Dual rear
- Z Flip 3: Dual rear camera (12MP main + 12MP ultra wide), 10MP selfie
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G comes with a dual camera on the outside with two 12-megapixel sensors - one of which is a wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and the other is an ultra wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture.
There's also a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.
So far, there haven't been any rumours to indicate whether or not the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will make changes within this department, though we would expect some improvements, even if at a software level rather than dramatic changes to the hardware. Based on the leaked renders, it looks like the Z Flip 4 will continue to offer a dual rear camera.
Conclusion
Based on the rumours, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will offer internal upgrades more so than design updates. A similar, though perhaps more refined design is expected and it sounds like the processor and battery will get a boost.
Whether the Z Flip 4 will opt for an under display camera, a larger cover display and camera updates too remains to be seen for now, but we will update this feature as soon as we have all the official details.