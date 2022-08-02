(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is due to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro at an event on 10 August.

We've covered how the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to compare to the Z Fold 3 in a separate feature, but here we are looking at how the Z Flip 4 might compare to its predecessor, the Z Flip 3.

If you're wondering whether it's going to be worth upgrading, or which of the clamshell phones you should buy, here is a rundown of how the rumoured specifications of the Z Flip 4 stack up against the Z Flip 3.

Z Flip 3: 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9-17.1mm folded, 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm unfolded, 183g, IPX8

Z Flip 4: TBC

The Samsung Galaxy Flip's design has stayed pretty much the same since it first launched, with some slight changes here and there. The Z Flip 3 brought a larger cover display to the clamshell device and rumours suggest the Z Flip 4 could see this increase further.

Other differences are said to come in the form of squarer and flatter edges, more prominent buttons, camera lenses protruding a little more and there could be a redesigned hinge too. Otherwise, it looks like it will be a similar design to the Z Flip 3, which is no bad thing.

Colour options for the Z Flip 4 are said to be Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold and Blue, though Samsung is expected to offer the Bespoke Edition option too, offering plenty of customisation options.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available in Cream, Lavender, Phantom Black and Green. It too is offered in Bespoke Edition options.

Z Flip 4: 6.7-inch main, Full HD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 2-inch cover?

Z Flip 3: 6.7-inch main, Full HD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.9-inch cover (260 x 512)

As we briefly mentioned, it has been suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will offer a larger cover display than its predecessor. Reports suggest the Z Flip 4 will have at least a 2-inch cover display compared to the Z Flip 3's 1.9-inch screen.

When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch main display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and there is nothing to suggest this will change with the Z Flip 4.

The only thing rumoured that could affect things is the Z Flip 4 adopting an under display camera, like the Z Fold 3 did. If true, it would mean the Z Flip 4 has an uninterrupted display compared to the Z Flip 3 that has a centralised punch hole camera at the top of its main display.

Z Flip 4: Qualcomm SD 8+ Gen 1, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, 3700mAh battery?

Z Flip 3: Qualcomm SD888, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 3300mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is rumoured to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and reports suggest it will offer 8GB of RAM. The Z Flip 3 by comparison runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 platform with 8GB of RAM so there's definitely an upgrade in this department.

When it comes to storage, the Z Flip 4 is expected to come in 128GB and 256GB models like the Z Flip 3, though it has been suggested the Z Flip 4 will also come in a 512GB option, which would be a first for this device.

Battery capacity is also rumoured to increase for the Z Flip 4, jumping up from the Z Flip 3's 3300mAh capacity to 3700mAh.

In terms of other hardware, reports suggest the Z Flip 4 will retain a physical fingerprint sensor within the side power button, like the Z Flip 3, rather than opt for an under-display option.

Z Flip 4: Dual rear

Z Flip 3: Dual rear camera (12MP main + 12MP ultra wide), 10MP selfie

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G comes with a dual camera on the outside with two 12-megapixel sensors - one of which is a wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and the other is an ultra wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

There's also a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

So far, there haven't been any rumours to indicate whether or not the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will make changes within this department, though we would expect some improvements, even if at a software level rather than dramatic changes to the hardware. Based on the leaked renders, it looks like the Z Flip 4 will continue to offer a dual rear camera.

Based on the rumours, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will offer internal upgrades more so than design updates. A similar, though perhaps more refined design is expected and it sounds like the processor and battery will get a boost.

Whether the Z Flip 4 will opt for an under display camera, a larger cover display and camera updates too remains to be seen for now, but we will update this feature as soon as we have all the official details.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.