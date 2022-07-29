(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 4 during its next Unpacked event on 10 August, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Watch 5 smartwatch models.

We've compared how the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are rumoured to stack up against each other in a separate feature, but here we are looking at what changes and differences the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to offer compared to its predecessor, the Z Fold 3.

Z Fold 4: TBC

Z Fold 3: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm (unfolded), 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16mm (folded), 271g

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to offer a very similar design to the Z Fold 3, but with slightly more angled edges, possibly more prominent buttons and maybe a more durable build.

Like its predecessor though, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to have a triple rear camera in a near pill-shaped housing, a book style design with a vertical fold, and a premium build quality.

There was originally some talk of the Z Fold 4 offering a built-in S Pen and having an under-display fingerprint sensor, though both seem unlikely now. Colour options are said to be Gray Green, Beige and Phantom Black.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is very similar to what is expected for the Z Fold 4. It has an IPX8 water and dust resistance and it offers a physical fingerprint sensor on the side.

It is compatible with the S Pen but it doesn't have one built in, and it comes in three colour options of Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Green.

Based on the rumours, it looks like there will only be subtle differences between the Z Fold 4 and the Z Fold 3 in terms of design, with only a keen eye spotting them, though we can't be 100 per cent sure for now.

Z Fold 4: 6.19-inch cover display, 7.56-inch main display, 120Hz, HDR10+, S Pen

Z Fold 3: 6.23-inch cover display, 7.6-inch main display, 120Hz, HDR10+, S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is rumoured to coming with a 6.19-inch external display and a 7.56-inch internal display, which is slightly different to what the Galaxy Z Fold 3 offers. It is said the ratio will change on the new model too, offering a wider and squarer display on the front and inside.

The Z Fold 4 is expected to have an AMOLED panel on the front and a foldable dynamic AMOLED panel on the inside and while resolutions haven't been mentioned, both screens are said to be coming with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected that the internal display will support the S Pen, as we mentioned.

The Z Fold 3 has a 6.23-inch cover display offering a 2268 x 832 pixel resolution, while the inside display is 7.6-inches with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels. Both screens support a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ is supported on the main display.

Like the Z Fold 4 is expected to offer, the Z Fold 3 has support for an S Pen designed specifically for foldables on the main display.

Another thing to note on the displays of these devices is that the Z Fold 4 is said to have a less obvious crease in its main display when unfolded compared to the Z Fold 3, though this isn't confirmed as yet.

Z Fold 4: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 12/16GB RAM, 128/256/512GB or 1TB storage, 4400mAh

Z Fold 3: Snapdragon 888, 12GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, 4400mAh

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and there is said to be a choice of 12GB of RAM and 16GB of RAM. Storage options mentioned in leaks have included 128GB through to 1TB, though it's not currently clear if all four will exist.

In terms of battery capacity, the Z Fold 4 has been rumoured to offer 4270mAh or 4400mAh, with leaks contradicting each other at the moment. Naturally, we are hoping for the latter as otherwise it's a reduction in battery compared to the Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, supported by 12GB of RAM. Storage options are 256GB and 512GB, so it looks like the Z Fold 4 could offer a couple of extra options on top of what the Z Fold 3 does if the rumours are true.

The Z Fold 3 has a 4400mAh battery capacity, which as we said, is the same as what we expect will likely end up on the Z Fold 4.

Z Fold 4: Triple rear (50MP+12MP+10MP), 10MP front, 16MP UPC

Z Fold 3: Triple rear (12MP+12MP+12MP), 10MP front, 4MP UPC

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is rumoured to have a triple rear camera and it is thought it will have a similar loadout to the Galaxy S22. If this is true, the rear camera could offer a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, plus a 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. The telephoto lens is expected to offer 3x optical zoom.

On the front, it's said there will be a 10-megapixel snapper, while the inside front camera is said to be an under-display camera and offer a 16-megapixel resolution.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also has a triple rear camera, though it is made up of 12-megapixel main camera (f/1.8), 12-megapixel telephoto sensor (f/2.4), and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera (f/2.2). The telephoto sensor offers 2x zoom.

On the front, there is a single 10-megapixel punch hole front camera on the cover display, along with a 4-megapixel under-display camera on the main display, which means the Z Fold 4 is seemingly improving this area if rumours are true.

For now, none of the official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications have been made official but based on the rumours, it looks like the new foldable will offer the same design as its predecessor, perhaps a little tougher with some minor tweaks.

It also looks like the Z Fold 4 will have a performance boost and a couple of extra variants in terms of RAM and storage, along with camera improvements.

We will update this feature as soon as the official specs are in and we know more.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.