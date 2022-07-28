(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 during an event on 10 August 2022, alongside the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

The Z Fold 4 is expected to be a book-style folding phone, following in the footsteps of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, while the Z Flip 4 is expected to be a clamshell folding phone following in the footsteps of the Z Flip 3.

How are the two rumoured to differ aside from their designs though? We've put their rumoured specifications up against each other to each other and which might be the right one for you.

Z Fold 4: Book style folding, S Pen

Z Flip 4: Clamshell folding

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is rumoured to be offering a very similar design to its predecessor. It is therefore expected to offer a book style design, with a vertical fold, an external display on the front and three camera lenses on the rear.

Based on the leaked renders of the device, the rear camera lenses may sit independently rather than in a housing and there might be an under display camera on the front screen to match the one on the inner display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also might have an S Pen built in, though this is currently uncertain based on rumours, and it is thought to be coming in Gray Green, Beige, Burgandy and Phantom Black colour options.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 meanwhile, will be a clamshell device folding device, with a horizontal fold instead, meaning these two handsets differ vastly in terms of design. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is rumoured to have a dual camera with an external display next to it, taking up just over a third of the back.

On the inside, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to have a camera at the top of the display but it is not clear if it will be an under-display camera or a punch hole camera. Four colour options have been suggested and they are said to be called Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold and Blue.

Both the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 are expected to have squared off frames and both offer IP water and dust resistance ratings. The Z Flip 4 is not expected to offer S Pen functionality.

Z Fold 4: 6.19-inch external, 7.56-inch internal, 120Hz

Z Flip 4: 2-inch external, 6.7-inch internal

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is rumoured to be coming with a 6.19-inch external display and a 7.56-inch internal display. It's expected to offer a ratio that delivers a pretty square screen when the device is unfolded and it is expected that both the inner and outer display will offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of resolutions, the inner display is said to be QXGA+ AMOLED and offer support for the S Pen, while the outer display is said to be HD+ AMOLED.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 meanwhile, is expected to have a 6.7-inch main display when unfolded, while the outer display is rumoured to be around 2-inches. The main display is expected to offer a Full HD+ resolution and there is talk of the potential of an under display camera as we mentioned, though nothing is concrete yet.

Z Fold 4: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 12/16GB RAM, 128/256/512GB or 1TB storage, 4270/4400mAh battery

Z Flip 4: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB RAM, 128/256/512GB storage, 3700mAh battery

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 are rumoured to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It's said the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have either 12GB or 16GB of RAM with potential storage variants of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 meanwhile, is said to be coming with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage.

The battery capacity for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to be either 4270mAh or 4400mAh, while the capacity for the Z Flip 4 is claimed to be 3700mAh.

Both devices are expected to be 5G capable and they are both expected to have physical fingerprint sensors rather than under display options.

Z Fold 4: Triple rear, 10MP front snapper, 16MP UPC

Z Flip 4: Dual rear, 10MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is rumoured to be coming with a triple rear camera. There are some conflicting reports, but it's thought this rear setup will be comprised of a 50-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. On the front, it's said there will be a 10-megapixel snapper, while the inside front camera is said to be an under-display camera and offer a 16-megapixel resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 meanwhile, is said to have a dual rear camera, though its specifications haven't been detailed in rumours as yet. It's possible it could be the same as the Z Flip 3 which would be two 12-megapixel sensors - one of which is a wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and the other is an ultra wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

On the front, the Z Flip 3 has a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture, so the Z Flip 4 could offer the same.

When it comes to price, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to be the more expensive of the two as it has been in the past. While pricing has yet to be rumoured for the Z Fold 4, the Z Fold 3 starts at £1599 in the UK and $1799 in the US.

The Z Flip 4 meanwhile, is rumoured to start at €1080, which is a little more than the Z Flip 3 cost in Europe. While UK and US prices haven't been rumoured, if there is a price increase, we'd still expect it to be quite a bit cheaper than the Z Fold 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are quite different devices. The Z Fold 4 is much larger and for those that want a foldable that delivers a larger screen when unfolded, while the Z Flip 4 is for those that want a normal screen when unfolded but in a smaller and more pocketable format when folded.

Both are rumoured to run on the same hardware, though the Z Fold 4 is expected to have more RAM and offer a more advanced camera system. It is also expected to offer support for the S Pen. The Z Flip 4 meanwhile, looks like it will continue to be a solid device like its predecessor, but aimed at a different audience to the Z Fold 4, and offer a cheaper price point too.

For now, nothing is confirmed, though we will update this feature as the details are confirmed on 10 August.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.