So, you've ordered one of Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra models. Who can blame you? They're cracking bits of kit.

Now that you've splashed the cash, though, you're going to want to make sure that you keep your new smartphone in tip-top shape for the months and years to come.

As usual, that means picking up a new case. Luckily, there are loads of great options available.

We've sought out the finest cases, and, no matter whether you'll be rocking the S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra, all of our picks have an option for each model.

If you're looking for something with maximum protection, top-notch style or ultimate functionality, check out our recommendations below.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Cases

Samsung Samsung Protective Standing Cover 1. Best Buy Official option Samsung's official protective case is both functional and protective offering a kickstand and military-grade damage resistance. Pros Ultra-rugged

Convenient kickstands

Easy personalisation Cons On the bulkier side See at Amazon

Samsung's official protective case has achieved certified military-grade drop protection, so it will allow you to rest easy knowing that your phone is in good hands. It also has a built-in removable kickstand that can prop your phone up at 45 or 60-degree viewing angles.

The kickstand is designed to pop off in a harsh fall to ensure that it doesn't break and it can be easily swapped for another colour to add a touch of personalisation. The case itself is available in a wide range of colours to match a variety of tastes.

Spigen Spigen Tough Armor Case 2. Runner Up, Tough, stylish and cheap Offering great protection, stylish looks and an amazing price the Spigen Tough Armor is one to look out for. Pros Durable design

Built-in kickstand

Very affordable Cons A little heavy See at Amazon

We're big fans of Spigen's phone cases, the brand tends to offer stylish and durable products at a fraction of the cost of many competitors. The Tough Armor case for the S22 series is no exception. Just like the official Samsung case, it offers a kickstand that's very handy for watching content, and it's built with toughness in mind.

A combination of soft TPU and rigid polycarbonate provides ample protection, and there is even air cushion technology to protect your prized smartphone. Available in variety of subtle, but stylish, colours the Spigen Tough Armor case is a bit of a bargain.

Samsung Samsung Protective Standing Cover 3. Top Pick Official option Samsung's official protective case is both functional and protective offering a kickstand and military-grade damage resistance. Pros Ultra-rugged

Convenient kickstands

Easy personalisation Cons On the bulkier side See at Amazon

Samsung's official protective case has achieved certified military-grade drop protection, so it will allow you to rest easy knowing that your phone is in good hands. It also has a built-in removable kickstand that can prop your phone up at 45 or 60-degree viewing angles.

The kickstand is designed to pop off in a harsh fall to ensure that it doesn't break and it can be easily swapped for another colour to add a touch of personalisation. The case itself is available in a wide range of colours to match a variety of tastes.

RhinoShield RhinoShield SolidSuit 4. Strong Contender Dapper durability With sleeker and more minimal looks than the Samsung official case, but still with military-grade protection, this RhinoShield case could be the one for you. Pros Military-grade protection

Slim and minimal design

Slim and minimal design Cons Limited colour options See at Amazon

If you want to keep things clean and minimal without sacrificing an ounce of protection, the RhinoShield SolidSuit might be the perfect pick. It's available with an attractive carbon fibre finish, or in solid black, if you'd prefer.

It's not got any added features, but it uses top-notch materials and promises protection for drops of up to 11 feet. If you want your case to be sleek, slim and durable - look no further.

Incipio Incipio Duo 5. Also Great Sleek and minimal The Incipio Duo may look simple but the protection offered and the attention to detail are anything but. Pros Minimal and clean looks

Solid drop protection

Solid drop protection Cons A little plain for some tastes See at Amazon

The Incipio Duo is a sleek and minimal case that provides drop protection up to 12-feet thanks to its Impact Strut technology and two-piece construction. It has raised edges to protect both the screen and cameras as well as being scratch-resistant all over.

The design doesn't interfere with wireless charging or 5G connectivity and it has a lovely soft-touch finish. It may not be the flashiest case out there, but its features won't disappoint.

Mous Mous Limitless 3.0 6. Worth Considering Stylish pick If you're looking to impress, the Mous Limitless 3.0 is a supremely stylish option with features to boot. Pros Super stylish

Lots of finishes available

Microfibre lining Cons Chunky See at Amazon

For those looking for something a bit flashier, the Mous Limitless 3.0 has style for miles. It's available in a range of beautiful finishes including hard-wearing aramid fibre and real wooden backplates.

This case promises to absorb high impacts and prevent phone damage without adding bulk to the case, The inside is lined with microfibre to prevent scratches and the raised edges ensure utmost screen protection.

Snakehive Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet 7. A Good Choice Luxurious leather As functional as it is fashionable, the Snakehive wallet case is a perfect choice for those looking to combine their phone and wallet into one. Pros Premium materials

Attractive colourways

Stores cash and cards Cons Won't fit in many pockets See at Amazon

This luxurious option from Snakehive is a part-phone case and part-wallet, also doubling up as a phone stand for media consumption. It's crafted from top-grain nubuck leather and is available in teal, plum, navy and chestnut brown finishes.

It features storage for cash and credit cards and closes with a neat magnetic clasp. What's more, it will fully protect your screen from damage and look particularly elegant while doing so.

Kate Spade Defensive Hardshell

Kate Spade Kate Spade Defensive Hardshell 9. A Decent Option An attractive case Whether you're into outlandish sparkles or more subtle floral patterns, Kate Spade has got you covered with some attractive options. Pros Many fashionable finishes

Sleek and lightweight

Shock-resistant bumper Cons Not the most protective See at Incipio

What's better than a shiny new phone? A sparkly one of course. Kate Spade has a range of protective hardshell S22 cases featuring a variety of patterns. If the glitter finish shown here doesn't float your boat, then there's also a leopard print option and a selection of floral patterns.

It's not all about the looks, though, this case also promises impact protection of up to ten feet thanks to its shock-resistant bumper. This hardshell will ensure that your new device is well protected, as well as being able to turn some heads.

How to choose a Samsung Galaxy S22 case

With so many styles, features and finishes out there, it can be especially hard to choose a phone case these days. To help you find your perfect match, here are a few things worth considering.

Will S21 cases fit the S22 range?

Unfortunately, older cases won't be compatible with the new smartphones, as there have been a number of changes to the form factor. Though, if you had a favourite case for the S21, there's a good chance it will be available for the new models, too, so it may be worth seeking out your favourite brand.

Form and function

We all have different priorities when it comes to phone cases. Some of us are looking for the sleekest, most lightweight designs whereas others want maximum protection and don't care about the bulk.

Many phone case designs incorporate useful features like kickstands, card wallets, pop-sockets and the like. While they can be useful, it's important to remember it adds bulk to a device that you'll be carrying around 24/7 and the extra size and weight could become a nuisance.

Only you will know your top priorities, so it's important to keep them in mind when you're shopping for a new phone case.

Do you want to combine your phone and wallet?

Many designs offer some way to store payment cards or even cash alongside your phone. There's an obvious benefit here, that you'll have one less item to carry when you're out and about, but there are downsides too.

Wallet cases tend to be less compatible with features such as Google Pay and wireless charging, so if these features are something you rely on, you may want to look at a more standard case.

It goes without saying that losing your phone is a devastating experience, but when your phone and wallet are combined it could be even worse. If you have a tendency to lose things, it's definitely something to keep in mind when making your decision.

How much protection are you likely to need?

Most of us wouldn't dare to carry around our phone day-to-day without some kind of case, but it's easy to get a bit carried away when looking for extra protection. Consider the activities that you are likely to be doing with your smartphone and it should become apparent how much protection you're likely to need.

At a minimum, we tend to like cases with some kind of ridge to protect the camera array and screen, most users are unlikely to need much more than that. However, if you're the type of person who takes their phone mountain biking multiple times a week, something more robust wouldn't go amiss.