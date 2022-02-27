(Pocket-lint) - Samsung made the Galaxy S22 range - comprising the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra - available on 25 February.

While we have compared all three devices in a separate feature, here we are focusing on the top of the range, Galaxy S22 Ultra and how it compares to its predecessor.

Should you upgrade from the Galaxy S21 Ultra? Or if you're in the market for a Samsung flagship, which is the best option for you? Here is how the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against the S21 Ultra.

squirrel_widget_6561698

S22 Ultra: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm, 229g

S21 Ultra: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm, 227g

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra changes up the design compared to its predecessor and assumes a look similar to that of the Galaxy Note. It comes with a squarer frame than the S21 Ultra, curved edges and an S Pen built into the frame, rather than just support for one.

The camera housing on the rear is also different to the S21 Ultra, switching from a housing to standalone lenses on the rear. On the front, the S22 Ultra has a centralised punch hole camera at the top of the display.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features rounder edges than the S22 Ultra. It has a rectangular camera housing in the top left rear corner, featuring three main lenses, a smaller lens and a sensor and flash module.

Both devices offer IP68 water and dust resistance. The S21 Ultra supports the S Pen, but it doesn't have one built into the body. Like the S22 Ultra, the S21 Ultra has a punch hole camera at the top of the display.

S22 Ultra: 6.8-inch, Quad HD+, 1-120Hz

S21 Ultra: 6.8-inch, Quad HD+, 10-120Hz

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution. There's a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz and there's support for HDR10+ too.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra also comes with a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode, Vision booster and it offers an Eye Comfort Shiedl with AI-based blue light control.

The S21 Ultra meanwhile, also has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution. It has a 120Hz variable refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz and it also offers HDR10 support.

S22 Ultra: Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200, up to 12GB RAM, 5000mAh

S21 Ultra: Qualcomm SD 888/Exynos 2100, up to 12GB RAM, 5000mAh

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra runs on either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200 with AMD, depending on the region. There are various models available, with the base model offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the top-of-the-range model offering 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. None of the variants offer microSD support.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 5000mAh battery and offers support for 45W fast charging, though no plug will be included in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra runs on either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, or the Exynos 2100, depending on the region. There is a choice of 12GB or 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. There is no microSD slot.

Like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the S21 Ultra has a 5000mAh battery and supports both fast charging and wireless charging. It too doesn't offer a charger in the box.

squirrel_widget_3816752

S22 Ultra: Quad rear (108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP), 40-megapixel front camera

S21 Ultra: Quad rear (108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP), 40-megapixel front camera

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a quad rear camera setup, consisting of an 108MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and two 10MP telephoto lenses - one with an f/4.9 aperture and 10x zoom, the other with f/2.4 aperture and 3x zoom. There's a 40-megapixel, f/2.2 front camera too.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra meanwhile, has a quad rear camera made up of a 108-megapixel main sensor with 0.8µm pixels, f/1.8 aperture, OIS and laser autofocus, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (1.4µm, f/2.2) and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses, one with 1.22µm, f/2.4 (3x optical) and the other with 1.22µm, f/4.9 (10x optical). It also has a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

On paper, there isn't a huge amount of difference in the camera setup to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers a redesign compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, as well as a processor bump and a couple of camera upgrades in terms of features. There's also the S Pen built-in rather than just support for it.

In terms of other differences, the battery capacity remains the same, though the new model offers faster charging and the Galaxy S22 Ultra has less RAM at the top variant, though it offers a higher storage option with 1TB.

If you want to save some cash then it looks like the S21 Ultra could still be a great option, only missing out on a few things compared to the 2022 model. For those that are considering upgrading, if the S Pen is a must for you then the S22 Ultra makes sense, otherwise you might be better to wait.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.