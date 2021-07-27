(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is rumoured to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 3 during its Galaxy Unpacked event on 11 August, succeeding the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G that went before it.

Though nothing is official as yet, there are plenty of rumours to help us work out what upgrades we can expect from the new model.

Here is how the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is rumoured to compare to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, based on the speculation.

Z Flip 3: Larger cover display, IPX8

Z Flip 5G: 87.4 x 73.6 x 17.4mm folded, 167.3 x 73.6 x 6.9-7.2mm unfolded, no water resistance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is expected to retain a similar clamshell design as the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the original Z Flip, with a horizontal fold, but make more of the front display.

Rumours suggest the dual cameras on the outside of the device will be more prominent, and there will be a larger cover display, with a more seamless design overall. It's also said the Z Flip 3 will be IPX8 water resistant.

Colour options for the Z Flip 3 are said to be purple, yellow, green and black - though they will likely have more exciting names - and there is also talk of a stronger frame. A glass back is expected, like the previous models.

The Galaxy Z Flip measures 87.4 x 73.6 x 17.4mm folded and 167.3 x 73.6 x 6.9-7.2mm unfolded. It comes in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray colour options, while the LTE model has pretty much identical measurements but comes in Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and Mirror Gold.

Neither the LTE or 5G model are water resistant, and they both have a small cover display that is positioned alongside the dual camera.

Z Flip 3: 6.7-inch main, Full HD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.9-inch cover

Z Flip 5G: 6.7-inch main, Full HD+, 1.1-inch cover

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch main display - which is the same as the Z Flip 5G and original Z Flip. It is said that the Z Flip 3 will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, however.

Resolution hasn't been detailed in leaks, though the Z Flip 5G and Z Flip have a Full HD+ resolution, delivering a 425ppi, so we'd expect to see the Z Flip 3 at least on par with this.

It's the cover display where things are expected to change more substantially between the new and old models though. The Z Flip 3 is said to come with a 1.9-inch cover display, while the Z Flip 5G and original Z Flip have a 1.1-inch display.

Though again, resolution details haven't been leaked for the Z Flip 3, the 1.1-inch display on the Z Flip 5G and Z Flip is an AMOLED panel with a 300 x 112 resolution, resulting in a pixel density of 303ppi. The increase in size will be very welcomed though.

Z Flip 3: Qualcomm SD888, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 2300mAh battery?

Z Flip 5G. Qualcomm SD865 Plus, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 3300mAh battery

Rumours have yet to suggest what processor the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might sport under its hood, though we'd expect the Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 888 Plus and we expect 5G connectivity too.

We'd also expect to see at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The battery capacity is said to be 2300mAh, though this seems small.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 3300mAh battery. The original Z Flip runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, again supported by 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It too has a 3300mAh battery.

The Z Flip 5G is of course 5G compatible, while the original Z Flip is LTE.

Z Flip 3: Dual rear camera (12MP main + 12MP ultra wide), 10MP selfie

Z Flip 5G: Dual rear camera (12MP main + 12MP ultra wide), 10MP selfie

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is expected to come with a dual camera on the outside with two 12-megapixel sensors, along with a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the inside. It's expected the selfie camera will be a punch hole camera, like the Z Flip 5G.

Both the Z Flip 5G and the original Z Flip come with a dual camera on the outside, with a 12-megapixel main sensor offering an aperture of f/1.8, and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with an aperture of f/2.2.

They also both have a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.4, so it looks like there won't be too much change in the camera department, though we would expect some new features on the Z Flip 3, even if the hardware remains constant.

Based on the speculation, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will see some design improvements compared to its predecessors, mainly in terms of the larger cover display and water resistance, and it will also see a more advanced processor.

It sounds like the battery capacity could take a bit of a hit, and the cameras could remain the same though likely with feature improvements, but at the moment, nothing is official so things could definitely still change.

For now, you can read all the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in our separate feature.