Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone buyer's guides
  4. Samsung phone buyer's guides

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Fold 2: What's the difference?

Author image, Features editor ·  Updated  ·
Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projecting how events might unfold based on past events or how products and services compare against each other.
Evan Blass / Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Fold 2: What's the difference?
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 3 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and a few other devices during Unpacked on 11 August 2021.

The third generation - or fourth if you count the fixed version of the original Fold - offers a similar design to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 but with a couple of key differences.

Here is how the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 compares to the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Design

  • Galaxy Z Fold 2: 159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9 (unfolded), 159.2 x 68.0 x 13.8-16.8mm (folded), 282g
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm (unfolded), 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16mm (folded), 271g

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 share similar design traits, but the Z Fold 3 makes a couple of refinements, including a more streamlined rear camera housing.

The vertically-folding, bookstyle design continues for the Z Fold 3 with a large display on the front, unfolding to a larger internal display, but the Z Fold 3 adds IPX8 waterproofing, as well as a tougher frame.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also features an under-display front camera on the main display, which results in a more seamless design than the Galaxy Z Fold 2's centralised punch hole camera. 

In terms of colour options, the Z Fold 2 comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 meanwhile, is offered in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Green.

Display

  • Galaxy Z Fold 2: 6.23-inch cover display, 7.6-inch main display, 120Hz, HDR10+
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3: 6.23-inch cover display, 7.6-inch main display, 120Hz, HDR10+, S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a 6.23-inch external display on the front, that offers a resolution of 2260 x 816, and a 7.6-inch display when unfolded that has a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels. 

The foldable dynamic AMOLED display has HDR10+ certification and it offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display on the outside of the device is AMOLED, but it has a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 6.23-inch screen on the outside, offering a 2268 x 832 pixel resolution, while the inside display is 7.6-inches with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels, making it the same as its predecessor. A 120Hz refresh rate is offered on both displays this time round though, and HDR10+ support is featured on the main display.

Where the two devices differ - aside from refresh rate - is the top of the main display. The main folding display of the Z Fold 3 has an under-display camera compared to the punch hole camera on the Z Fold 2. There is still a punch hole camera on the front display of the Z Fold 3, like the Z Fold 2.

The Z Fold 3 also offers support for the S Pen. Like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the S Pen isn't built into the device like the Note range, and Samsung has designed an S Pen specifically for foldables without Bluetooth connectivity.

Hardware and specs

  • Galaxy Z Fold 2: Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, 4500mAh
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3: Snapdragon 888, 12GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, 4400mAh

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform, with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage. 

The device is 5G capable and there's a 4500mAh battery under the hood, which supports 25W fast charging, 11W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, supported again by 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage.

It is 5G capable again, though the battery capacity is a bit smaller than its predecessor at 4400mAh. Support for fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are all expected, though specifics have not been detailed as yet. 

Cameras

  • Galaxy Z Fold 2: Triple rear (12MP+12MP+12MP), two 10MP front
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3: Triple rear (12MP+12MP+12MP), 10MP front, 4MP UPC

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a triple camera on the rear, made up of a 12-megapixel (f/1.8) main camera, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor (f/2.4), and 12-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. 

On the front, there is a 10-megapixel punch hole front camera, and a 10-megapixel punch hole camera sits at the top of the main display too.

The Z Fold 3 comes with a triple rear camera made up of 12-megapixel main camera (f/1.8), 12-megapixel telephoto sensor (f/2.4), and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) too. 

On the front, there is a single 10-megapixel punch hole front camera on the cover display, along with a 4-megapixel under-display camera on the main display, the latter of which makes up the main difference between the Z Fold 2 and Z Fold 3.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 offers some design refinements compared to its predecessor, largely in terms of the camera housing on the rear but also in terms of waterproofing and a stronger frame.

It also offers a hardware upgrade in terms of processor, some camera improvements to the rear cameras, as well as the addition of an under-display camera on the main display. 

Battery capacity reduces compared to the Z Fold 2 and the display specifications remain the same, except the Z Fold 3 supports the S Pen and offers a faster refresh rate on the cover display.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Originally published on 15 July 2021.
Recommended for you
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked on now: Watch it right here
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked on now: Watch it right here By Maggie Tillman ·
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 initial review: Flippin' marvellous
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 initial review: Flippin' marvellous By Mike Lowe ·
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 hands-on video leaks ahead of today's event
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 hands-on video leaks ahead of today's event By Rik Henderson ·