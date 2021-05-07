(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to be working on the Galaxy S21 FE, which is due to be released in this summer. The device should succeed the Galaxy S20 FE and sit below the Galaxy S21 in terms of price, whilst offering many of the same features.

We've compared how the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S20 FE are expected to differ in a separate feature, but here we are focusing on how the Galaxy S21 FE could stack up against the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, based on the speculation so far.

S21 FE: 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm

S21: 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm, 172g

S21+:161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8mm, 202g

Based on the leaked renders, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a similar design to the Galaxy S21 and S21+. It's expected to sit in between the Galaxy S21 and S21+ in terms of size, and it is expected to feature a plastic back, like the S21 and S21+.

It looks like the Galaxy S21 FE's camera housing on the rear will be the same colour as the chassis, while the Galaxy S21 and S21+ both have different colour camera housings - apart from in the black models.

The S21 FE is expected to have a flat display and a centralised punch hole camera like the S21 and S21+ and it is also expected to be IP68 water and dust resistant.

S21 FE: 6.4-inch, Full HD+, 120Hz

S21: 6.2-inch, Full HD+, 48-120Hz

S21+: 6.7-inch, Full HD+, 48-120Hz

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be coming with a 6.4-inch display. Rumours haven't detailed specifics as yet, but it is likely the S21 FE will have a Full HD+ resolution and a Super AMOLED panel, like its predecessor.

The Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch display, while the Galaxy S21+ has a 6.7-inch display, which would mean the S21 FE will sit in the middle of the two devices if the rumours are accurate.

Both the S21 and S21+ have a Full HD+ resolution at 2400 x 1080 pixels, and they both have Super AMOLED panels. The two devices also have a variable refresh rate between 48-120Hz. It is not yet clear if the S21 FE will also offer this, but it is expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate, even if not variable.

S21 FE: Qualcomm SD888/Exynos 2100, 6GB RAM, 128/256GB, 4500mAh?

S21: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100, 8GB, 128/256GB, 4000mAh

S21+: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100, 8GB, 128/256GB, 4800mAh

Rumours have yet to detail what processor will be running the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but it is likely to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100, depending on the region. This is the same as the Galaxy S21 and S21+.

It's been claimed the S21 FE will come in 128GB and 256GB storage options, but so far, there is no word on whether microSD support will be included. The Galaxy S21 and S21+ both come in the same storage options as what is reported for the S21 FE, but neither have microSD support.

RAM and battery capacity haven't been mentioned in leaks for the S21 FE yet. The Galaxy S21 and S21+ both come with 8GB of RAM and the S21 has a 4000mAh battery, while the S21+ has a 4800mAh battery. We'd expect the S21 FE to offer at least 6GB of RAM and likely a battery capacity somewhere between the S21 and S21+.

S21 FE: Triple rear expected

S21: Triple rear (12MP + 12MP + 64MP), 10MP front camera

S21+: Triple rear (12MP + 12MP + 64MP), 10MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to have a triple rear camera and we'd expect the same main camera as the Galaxy S21 and S21+, though rumours are a little thin on the ground in terms of camera specifications at the moment.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ both come with a triple rear camera made up of a 12-megapixel main sensor with 1.8µm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture and optical stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 1.4µm and f/2.2, and a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with 0.8µm, f/2.0 and OIS.

There's a 10-megapixel, 1.22µm, f/2.2 front camera on both the S21 and S21+. It wouldn't be too surprising to see the S21 FE up the front camera resolution, but drop the resolution of the telephoto sensor, like the S20 FE did.

It's likely the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be cheaper than the Galaxy S21 and therefore the S21+. The Galaxy S20 FE starts at £599 in the UK for the 5G model and $699 in the US, so we would expect similar for the S21 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at £769 in the UK and $799 in the US, while the S21+ starts at £949 in the UK and $999 in the US.

Based on the rumours, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be another great device like the S20 FE, hitting the sweet spot between price and features.

It is likely to offer a slightly downgraded camera system compared to the S21 and S21+, and it might not have a variable refresh rate, whilst also probably having a little less RAM.

It will no doubt be cheaper than the Galaxy S21 though, and with what looks like many of the same features at the moment, it's certainly one to keep an eye on. You can read all the rumours in full in our separate S21 FE feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.