(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's finally unveiled the Galaxy Note 20, the latest in its line of superb phablets, and once again it looks like a super-impressive device, and is one that costs a pretty penny.

That means that when you pick up the new phone you're likely to want a case to put it in as soon as possible, to make sure that nothing unfortunate happens before you can. We've rounded up the very best options available so far, for you to choose from. Check them out below.

Caseology Parallax

We think this case from Caseology is remarkably nice to look at, especially given how reasonably it's priced.

It means that you can get a lovely shade of green regardless of which model you actually pick up, and is really grippy and textured, too. A great bargain.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

If you want a more toned-down look, this black case from Spigen is a great choice.

It's also nicely priced, and has a really subtle texture that also makes it great for gripping compared to the naked phone, which is always important.

ArmadilloTek Vanguard

You might prefer a more intense, military-style aesthetic, this case from ArmadilloTek could be a great choice - it's got a far more solid look.

It's also packing a kickstand that's really nice and useful for media viewing on that massive, gorgeous display.

Olixar

This metallic-style case from Olixar is a great choice if you want a more boardroom look for your phone. It's got a carbon fibre design that looks really classy.

It's also great for drop protection, needless to say, and cut-outs mean you have access to all the buttons and your S-Pen without any issues

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.