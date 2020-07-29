(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note 20 series at its Unpacked event on 5 August, with a Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra expected to be unveiled.

How will the standard Galaxy Note 20 compare to the Note 10, though? We've put the rumoured specifications of the Note 20 up against the Note 10 to help you work out which you should buy, or whether you should upgrade.

Galaxy Note 10: 151 x 71.8 x 7.9mm, 168g

Galaxy Note 20: 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5mm

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a metal frame with a glass rear and a curved display. It comes in a few different colour options and it offers an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

There's a built-in S Pen at the bottom of the device, a subtle triple camera system on the rear in the top left corner and a punch hole front camera in the centre at the top of the display.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to offer a similar design, again with metal and glass as the key materials and an IP68 water and dust resistance. It looks like it will be a little larger than the Note 10 though, and slightly thicker.

The built-in S Pen is expected to remain in the same bottom left position and a triple camera system is expected on the rear again but the housing is set to be more pronounced on the new device than the Note 10.

A punch hole front camera is rumoured again though, meaning the two devices will likely look very similar from the front.

Galaxy Note 10: 6.3-inch, 2280 x 1080 (401ppi), 60Hz

Galaxy Note 20: 6.7-inch, 2400 x 1080 (398ppi), 60Hz

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a 6.3-inch display with a 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution that delivers a pixel density of 401ppi. It is HDR 10+ certified and as we mentioned in the design section above, its edges are curved.

The Galaxy Note 20 is rumoured to be coming with a 6.7-inch display - meaning quite a big increase in size compared to its predecessor. Resolution is said to be 2400 x 1080 pixels, which would deliver a pixel density of 392ppi and it's said to be a standard 60Hz refresh rate, like the Note 10.

Along with the size difference, the Note 20 is also expected to offer a flat display rather than curved. While the curved design is lovely, the Note 20's flat display might actually be more practical to use with the S Pen compared to the Note 10.

Galaxy Note 10: Qualcomm SD855 or Exynos 9825, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 3500mAh

Galaxy Note 20: Qualcomm SD865 Plus or Exynos 990, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4300mAh

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, or the Exynos 9825, depending on the region.

There's 8GB of RAM support and 256GB of storage available but no microSD slot for storage expansion. A 3500mAh battery sits under the hood, with wireless charging and fast charging both on board. The Note 10 is LTE only though, with no 5G model available.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, or the Exynos 990, depending on the region. It too is expected to offer 8GB of RAM but it could drop its storage to 128GB. It's not yet clear if microSD support will be reintroduced in the standard Note.

The Note 20's battery is expected to increase to 4300mAh however, and there is expected to be both LTE and 5G models available.

Galaxy Note 10: 12MP f/.5-f/2.4 main, 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP f/2.1 zoom

Galaxy Note 20: 12MP f/1.8 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 64MP f/2.0 zoom

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a triple rear camera comprised of a 12-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. There's also a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy Note 20 meanwhile, is reported to offer the same triple lens rear camera setup as the Galaxy S20 and S20+. If accurate, this would mean a 12-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor. It's likely to offer 30X zoom with this make up.

At the moment, the Note 20's front camera hasn't been detailed in leaks but we wouldn't be surprised to see the same sensor as the Galaxy S20.

Although everything is based on speculation at the moment, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 looks like it will bring some worthwhile improvements to the Note 10.

The processor will be upgraded and while RAM looks like it will remain the same and storage might take a hit, we are hopeful for microSD support and the larger battery capacity that's been claimed for the 2020 model.

It also looks like the cameras will get a solid upgrade and we expect some improvements to the S Pen too in the Note 20. We will update this feature when all the official details are in.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.