Samsung will unveil its next generation of Note devices - thought to be the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event on 5 August, but how will the top-end model compare to its predecessor?

We've put the rumoured specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - which has also been referred to as the Note 20+ - up against the Galaxy Note 10+ to see what the differences could be, which to buy or whether it's worth upgrading.

Note 10+: 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9mm, 196g

Note 20 Ultra: 165 x 77.2 x 7.6mm

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has a metal frame with a glass rear. Its corners are squarer than the likes of the Galaxy S20 series and it has a less prominent camera housing on the back.

The S Pen is built into the bottom left of the device, there is a punch hole camera in the centre at the top of the display and the Note 10+ is IP68 water and dust resistant. Colours options include Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White and Aura Blue.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is rumoured to follow a similar design to the Note 10+, also featuring square corners, though the camera housing on the rear is set to be more pronounced, like the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

It too will likely have an IP68 rating and a built-in S Pen, but it's claimed to feature Corning Gorilla Glass 7 and come in white, black and bronze colour options.

Note 10+: 6.8-inch, 3040 x 1440 (498ppi), 60Hz

Note 20 Ultra: 6.9-inch, 3200 x 1440 pixel (508ppi), 120Hz

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, featuring a 3040 x 1440 pixel resolution that offers a 498ppi pixel density. It offers curved edges and a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra meanwhile, is expected to come with a slightly larger 6.9-inch display with a 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution that results in a pixel density of 508ppi.

Rumours suggest the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will also have a 120Hz refresh rate, like the Galaxy S20 series. Both the Note 10+ and the Note 20 Ultra are expected to be HDR10+ certified.

Note 10+: 16-megapixel ultra wide, 12-megapixel wide angle, 12-megapixel telephoto, DepthVision

Note 20 Ultra: 108-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel ultra-wide

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has a quad rear camera made up of a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor and a VGA DepthVision sensor.

It has dual optical image stabilisation on the rear, up to 10x digital zoom and there is 4K video recording on board. On the front, there is a 10-megapixel camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is rumoured to come with a triple rear camera, featuring a reconfigured 108-megapixel sensor supported by a laser focusing system and two additional 12-megapixel sensors. There's also said to be a 50X Space Zoom feature and 8K video recording is likely given the S20 Ultra offers this.

There's been no word on the front camera specifications, but we would expect at least a 10-megapixel sensor.

Note 10+: Qualcomm SD855 or Exynos 990, 12GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, 4300mAh

Note 20 Ultra: Qualcomm SD865 Plus or Exynos 990, 12GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, 4500mAh

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor or the Exynos 990, depending on the region. Both chipsets are supported by 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, both of which have microSD support for up to 1TB.

There's a 4300mAh battery on board, and wireless charging, reverse wireless charging and fast charging are all supported. There is a 4G and 5G model of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to run on either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus or the Exynos 990 chipset. Like the Note 10+, it's claimed the Note 20 Ultra will have 12GB of RAM, a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage and it's likely to offer microSD support for storage expansion.

The battery is said to be 4500mAh and wireless charging, reverse wireless charging and fast charging are all likely. It is also expected to be 5G capable.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to offer a similar design to the Note 10+ but in different colour variations and with a more pronounced camera housing on the rear.

It is also expected to offer a larger and faster display, along with an improved camera setup and a larger battery capacity. Whilst the processor is expected to be upgraded, the RAM and storage options are expected to remain the same as the Note 10+.

We will update this feature as soon as the official details surrounding the Note 20 Ultra are revealed. For now, you can read our Note 20 series rumour round up feature, or read how the Note 20 is expected to compare to the Galaxy S20.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.