Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy Note 20 series of smartphones at its Unpacked event in August, with talk of two models - the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. How might the standard Note compare to the standard S20 though?

We've compared the rumoured specifications for the Galaxy Note 20 up against the specifications for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ to help you work out what the differences might be and which one you should look to buy.

squirrel_widget_184582

Galaxy S20: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm, 163g

Galaxy S20+: 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm, 186g

Galaxy Note 20: 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5mm

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a metal frame with glass back and rounded corners. The front is all display with a small punch hole camera at the top in the centre, while the rear sees a prominent rectangular camera housing in the top left corner.

There are number of different colour options and the Galaxy S20 is IP68 water and dust resistant. For those considering the S20+ too, the design is very similar to the S20 but the rear camera housing is larger, as is the device itself.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 meanwhile has a similar design to the Galaxy S20 based on the leaks, but it appears to have squarer edges - even if rounder than what is reported for the Note 20 Ultra. Plus, as it is a Note device, it will have an S Pen built-in, marking the main distinction between it and the S20 models.

It's thought the Note 20 will be available in grey, bronze and green colour options. It's also said that it will be the first device to use Corning Gorilla Glass 7. The S20 uses Corning Gorilla Glass 6. In terms of size, the Note 20 is rumoured to be almost identical to the S20+.

Galaxy S20: 6.2-inch, AMOLED, 3200 x 1440, 563ppi, 120Hz

Galaxy S20+: 6.7-inch, AMOLED, 3200 x 1440, 525ppi, 120Hz

Galaxy Note 20: 6.7-inch, AMOLED, 2400 x 1080, 392ppi, 60Hz

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440, resulting in a pixel density of 563ppi. The S20+ has a 6.7-inch display, also with a Quad HD+ resolution for a pixel density of 525ppi.

Both have an Infinity-O display with curved edges and a punch hole camera at the top and in the centre. The Galaxy S20 and the S20+ have a 120Hz refresh rate, though this only runs at 1080p.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is rumoured to be coming with a 6.7-inch display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution (392ppi). It's claimed the display will be flat rather than offer curved edges and it's also thought Samsung might opt for the standard 60Hz refresh rate, leaving the 120Hz for the Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy S20: 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide

Galaxy S20+: 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide, DepthVision

Galaxy Note 20: 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a triple rear camera, made up of a 12-megapixel main sensor, 64-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor. There's 3x hybrid zoom and 30x digital zoom.

The Galaxy S20+ meanwhile, has the same triple camera setup as the S20 but it adds a DepthVision sensor to the mix. On the front of the S20 and S20+, you'll find a 10-megapixel sensor.

The Galaxy Note 20 is reported to be coming with the same triple camera as the S20. It is not yet clear if the DepthVision sensor will be on board too and there has been no mention of front camera as yet but we are expecting a single punch hole camera.

Galaxy S20: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4000mAh

Galaxy S20+: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990, 12GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4500mAh

Galaxy Note 20: Qualcomm SD865 Plus or Exynos 990, 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 4300mAh

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ both run on either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or the Exynos 990 chipset, depending on the region. The S20 has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the S20+ has 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Both have wireless charging and fast charging, but the battery in the S20+ is a little bigger at 4500mAh compared to the S20's 4000mAh. The S20+ is 5G capable as standard, while the S20 comes in 4G and 5G models.

The Galaxy Note 20 meanwhile, is said to be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, or the same Exynos 990 chipset, depending on region. There's thought to be 8GB of RAM like the S20 and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It's also thought the Note 20 will have a battery capacity of 4300mAh, sitting in the middle of the S20 and S20+.

squirrel_widget_184580

Based on the rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be around the same size as the Galaxy S20+ but offer specifications more in line with the standard S20, along with an S Pen.

Leaks suggest the Note 20 will have the same camera, RAM and storage as the S20, along with a slightly larger battery capacity and display, S Pen capablities and a slightly more powerful chipset. The screen resolution does look like it will be lower though and the refresh rate half the speed of the maximum for the S20.

We will update this feature as soon as the Note 20's official specifications are announced. For now, you can read our Note 20 rumour round up for all the latest.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.