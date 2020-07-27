Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to be revealed on 5 August alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series but how might it compare to its predecessor - the Galaxy Fold?

We've compared the rumoured specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 against the Galaxy Fold to see what changes might be made for the second generation and how the two devices might differ.

Both bookstyle designs

Larger external display on Z Fold 2

More finish options for Z Fold 2

The Samsung Galaxy Fold features a book-style design with a vertical fold. When folded (160.9 x 62.8 x 17.1mm), there's a triple camera on the rear and a dual camera on the front. There's also an external display in the middle of the front of the device.

When unfolded (160.9 x 117.9 x 7.6mm), there's a large flexible display that folds in the middle. The frame is made from stainless steel and the device comes in two colour options of Space Silver and Cosmos Black.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to feature the same book-style design with a vertical fold, differentiating it from the Galaxy Z Flip. It's said there will be stainless steel and ceramic options, as well as a variety of colours.

The camera housing on the rear of the Z Fold 2 is expected to look similar to the Galaxy S20 and it has been claimed there will be a punch hole camera on the front, along with a larger external display with slimmer bezels. Waterproofing has also been suggested for the second generation model.

Galaxy Fold: 7.3-inch main, 4.6-inch external

Galaxy Z Fold 2: 7.7-inch main, 6.23-inch external

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has a 7.3-inch display when unfolded, along with a 4.6-inch external display when folded. The main display is AMOLED with a resolution of 2152 x 1536 that delivers a pixel density of 362ppi.

The smaller external display has a resolution of 1680 x 720 pixels, offering a pixel density of 399ppi. It too is an AMOLED display.

For the Galaxy Fold Z 2, the main display is claimed to increase to a 7.7-inch screen, whilst also offering a 120Hz refresh rate, like the Galaxy S20 series.

Meanwhile, the external display is rumoured to be increasing to 6.23-inches, filling the exterior rather than sitting in the middle like the original. It's said the external display will stick at the standard 60Hz refresh rate like the original Fold. Currently, no resolutions have been mentioned but we would expect similar, if not higher, to the original Fold.

Galaxy Fold: SD855, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, 4235mAh, 4G/5G

Galaxy Z Fold 2: SD865+, 12GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, 4365mAh, 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Fold runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, supported by 12GB of RAM. There is 512GB of internal storage but no microSD slot for storage expansion.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Fold has a dual battery, which has a combined capacity of 4380mAh in the LTE model and 4235mAh in the 5G model.

There haven't been a lot of leaks surrounding the hardware inside the Galaxy Z Fold 2 but we expect it to run on flagship hardware, so either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or 865 Plus. We also expect at least 12GB of RAM. There's talk of a 256GB storage option and a 512GB storage option, neither of which are likely to have microSD.

The Z Fold 2 is expected to be a 5G capable phone and the battery is claimed to be a combined capacity of 4365mAh, which is a little more than the 5G model of the original Fold.

Galaxy Fold: Triple rear, dual front, additional front

Galaxy Z Fold 2: Triple rear, punch hole front

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a triple rear camera comprised of a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

The front camera when unfolded is a dual camera comprised of a 10-megapixel selfie camera and an 8-megapixel depth camera. There is also a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the device when folded.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has had conflicting reports surrounding its camera setup. There has been a suggestion that it will be a similar rear camera load out to the Galaxy S20+, which would mean a 12-megapixel main camera, 64-megapixel 30x zoom camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a DepthVision sensor.

There has also been a suggestion of a triple rear camera with the same setup as the Galaxy S20, meaning no depth sensor. No specs have leaked surrounding the front cameras as yet, but a punch hole camera has been suggested.

This feature is all based on speculation at the moment but rumours suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will offer a similar but improved design to the original Galaxy Fold, along with a larger external display and smaller bezels for a more streamlined appearance.

The internal hardware will be updated - as is the case with any successor - and it's likely the camera setup will improve for the Z Fold 2 over the Fold too.

We will update this feature as soon as the official details on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are revealed, as well as when any other substantial leaks appear.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.