Samsung's latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S20, is a bit of a stunner, as is the Galaxy S20+, taking their places as more in a long line of impressive handsets from the South Korean company.

Whether it's that edge-to-edge display and stunning screen, the absolutely baffling amount of power under its hood or the phenomenal performance of its cameras, if you're about to pick up Samsung's new device, or if you already have, you're probably going to want to keep it safe from damage.

Thankfully, there is already a nice range of cases on the market for the smartphone, meaning that you can pick from stylish and sturdy options.

We've compiled a list of some of the very best S20 cases for you right here and we'll be updating it with more new ones as they come in.

Much like a case that it made for previous versions of its Galaxy smartphones, Samsung has made this lovely LED-laden shell case for its new phone. The cover section of the case has an LED readout that can give you more information on your notifications and alerts when you're phone isn't in your hands.

If you prefer a really simple look, though, Samsung's also got you covered with its own snap-on leather case for the new phone. This will keep it safe from bumps and scratches, but being both thin and soft it'll ensure that you still feel the benefit of having such a lovely new phone.

One of our other favourites from Samsung's own range of cases is the Kvadrat - a slimline clamshell that has a really nice sense of texture to it but doesn't add much bulk to the phone at all. There are also a few colour options to choose from, letting you tailor it to your sense of style nicely.

We're big fans of Tech21's cases for other phones, and their range of cases for the Galaxy S20 is no exception to that rule. There are a few options, but our pick is the Evo Check, which offers great protection but also has a great design aesthetic to it.

Drop protection is nice, but a fun bonus comes in the form of antimicrobial protection, which apparently reduces microbes on the case's surface by up to 99.99%. There's no downside to a bit of hygiene, after all.

Snakehive's cases all bear the same high-quality, real leather finishes, and are handmade to add to that classy impression. Their wallet cases for the Samsung Galaxy S20 let you take your phone around in a stylish and unique manner, but also offer practical features like card slots and pockets.

If you want a case that shows off your discerning taste, they're a great pick. For the first time, too, you can pick up a new Teal-coloured case for the S20.

Mous has become well known for how well its cases protect from sharp drops and fall damage, but also for incorporating novel materials into them, including the signature Walnut finish. We really like the Aramid Fibre finish, though, which you can see above. It's suitable for all surroundings, whether that's a night out or a business meeting.

The other finishes available include Bamboo and Black Leather.

Speck's cases always have a touch of class about them, and its new line for the Galaxy S20 lives up to that history. We're particularly fond of the Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grip, which ensures that your phone's class shines through while being protected.

Plus, with that grip, you won't be in too much danger of dropping the phone in the first place - win-win.

If you're deadly serious about protecting your phone, UAG is great when it comes to acting as a real insurance policy against drops. It has a range of cases available for Samsung's new phones, but we particularly like the Pathfinder series, which is highly protective but still relatively slim, right in the sweet spot.

There's something nice about a clear case, but the iridescent sheen that Gear4's given its Crystal Palace case is an added bonus. This is a sleek and minimal addition to your phone that will keep it safe from scratches. Plus it's drop-resistant up to four metres, letting you make a couple of mistakes without destroying your brand new flagship smartphone.