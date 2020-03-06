Samsung's next generation of flagship phones has been announced, with three different models in 2020. The models reflect an upgrade of the regular S10, the S10+ and the S10 5G and they are called the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra.

Here's a look at how these phones stack up to help you work out which one might be the right one for you.

squirrel_widget_184581

Overall look and feel

120Hz Infinity-O display

Core Exynos/Snapdragon hardware and RAM

The Galaxy S20 devices all have a similar overall design with metal core and glass front and back, sporting a punch hole camera in the display and minimal bezels. All the devices have this Infinity-O display, with curved edges.

Samsung has also put a 120Hz display in all these phones, although naturally, the sizes are all different. That 120Hz display only runs at 1080p however, rather than the full 1440p resolution, which is 60Hz.

On the rear of all the devices is a pronounced camera bump - there's not even an attempt to blend in the cameras, they are designed to stand out on this generation of phones.

They all have the same core hardware too, either the Samsung Exynos 990 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, depending on the region you buy it in. This comes with 12GB RAM as standard across all three devices, but the Ultra offers a step-up to 16GB.

And that's about where the similarities end.

Outside of those outlined details, these phones differ in many ways, seeing each slip into a different position. Here's what's different.

Samsung Galaxy S20: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm

Samsung Galaxy S20+: 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm

A glance over the dimensions shows the range of sizes these phones come in. While the overall build quality and look of the phones is the same, physically there's a big range of size options - some 15mm in height.

That is, coincidentally, almost the same as the size difference between the S10 and the S10 5G from 2019. Generally, however, these phones are bigger than previous models, but with smaller bezels.

squirrel_widget_184580

Samsung Galaxy S20: 6.2-inch, 120Hz

Samsung Galaxy S20+: 6.7-inch, 120Hz, 3200 x 1440 pixels

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 6.9-inch, 120Hz

The Galaxy S20 comes in at 6.2-inches as the smallest of the bunch, running up to a massive 6.9-inches on the S20 Ultra - which makes it a big phone. The Galaxy S20+ sits in the middle at 6.7-inches.

These displays are all AMOLED and they all offer a 120Hz refresh rate - although you'll only get that refresh rate at Full HD+ and not the highest Quad HD+ resolution. (Full HD+ is the default most Samsung phones, with Quad HD+ an option you have to turn on.)

Samsung Galaxy S20: 4000mAh

Samsung Galaxy S20+: 4500mAh

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 5000mAh

The Galaxy S20 has a 4000mAh battery, while the S20+ has a 4500mAh cell and the S20 Ultra has a 5000mAh battery.

That will probably mean that the larger Samsung S20 devices last longer than the smaller, despite having to drive a larger display. That's been the experience over the past few years, where the bigger devices performed better than the smaller.

However, in the S20 Ultra, we've found the demand on the battery to be quite high, especially when using the camera, so it's worth reading through reviews to get a full picture of the battery life.

S20: 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide

S20+: 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide, ToF

S20 Ultra: 108MP main, 48MP 10x telephoto, 12MP ultra wide, ToF

The big difference in these devices is pushed through the cameras. That's the area where Samsung has to impress the most. Firstly, the makeup of the Galaxy S20 and the S20+ are broadly the same - apart from the addition of the time-of-flight sensor in the S20+.

That sensor may make little real difference - we've seen plenty of 2019 phones where the time-of-flight sensor didn't appear to make a huge difference to the experience. The main cameras are the same - a new 12-megapixel sensor with massive 1.8µm pixels - so should be great in low light, while both have a 64-megapixel telephoto camera.

However, the setup of the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera is almost completely different. The only thing in common on these cameras is the 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle, with the S20 Ultra sporting a 108-megapixel sensor for the main camera. This is paired with a 48-megapixel telephoto, which is a 10x hybrid optic periscope lens. That combination gives 100x zoom, although that's mostly a gimmick, as photos at 100x zoom look poor.

Which is the best camera? It's too early to say, but the Galaxy S20 Ultra does have some shortcomings and it might be that the Galaxy S20+ is a better option for many.

squirrel_widget_184610

S20 Ultra: £1199, $1399.99

S20+: £999, $1199.99

S20: £799 (4G), £899 (5G), $999 (5G)

There's a big difference in the prices of these handsets and that's broadly reflected in the screen size, but the core power for these phones is pretty much the same. The S20 Ultra is obviously a huge price and it might be that the Galaxy S20+ falls better into your price range for the performance and the features that it offers.

The Galaxy S20 comes in at a cheaper price because it comes as a 4G phone. The models and prices will obviously vary across regions.

Samsung's line-up of Galaxy S20 devices looks to cover all bases. The core experience of these phones will be similar - similar feel, the same software and with the same core hardware, all should perform to a similar level.

We'd expect all to have great displays, with the Galaxy S20+ likely to be the sweet spot in terms of size and balance of features. The camera performance is the biggest unknown, although the S20 Ultra has already shown itself to not quite live up to the big specs that it pushes.

Ultimately, the S20 Ultra offers a huge amount, but comes at a high cost. We suspect that for those wanting a larger device, the Galaxy S20+ will be all the phone the want.