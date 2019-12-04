There are a few options for you if you're looking to pick up a new Samsung smartphone. If you opt for the slightly older S10 range, you could pick from any of the Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10 or the Galaxy S10+. All three have a premium design made up of a glass front and rear, sandwiching a solid metal body.

The devices range in size with the Galaxy S10e taking the smaller crown for its 5.8-inch display and the S10+ taking the larger crown with its 6.4-inch screen. The standard Galaxy S10 sits in the middle with a 6.1-inch display.

With three sizes, case options vary depending on the model you have. We've compiled the best cases we've found so far for all three devices, and split them below so it's easy to see which options you have for your new Galaxy S10 device.

squirrel_widget_147138

squirrel_widget_172521

Samsung offers plenty of official cases for the Galaxy S10e, including the Leather Cover (pictured) that comes in seven colours. This snap-on case is available for the Galaxy S10 and S10+ too, featuring aluminium buttons for a premium look.

The Mous Origins case comes in four finish options including Walnut, Carbon Fibre, Leather and Bamboo. It's crafted with real materials, a screen protector is included with each case and there is a high impact lining to dampen the impact of drops and offer extra grip for the phone.

squirrel_widget_172522

Otterbox has several case options for the Galaxy S10e, as well as the S10 and S10+. The Symmetry Series, shown, is made from rubber and polycarbonate and it offers a slim design with a raised bumper to protect your screen. It comes in four colours.

squirrel_widget_172523

The Spigen Neo Hybrid case for the Galaxy S10e features a shock-absorbing TPU case with a polycarbonate bumper to protect the screen. There are tactile buttons and the case itself is slim and lightweight, making sure not to add too much bulk to the Galaxy S10e.

squirrel_widget_172524

The Cyrill Ciel case comes in four design options including Clear Graphic Pattern (pictured). It features raised bezels to protect the screen and camera, precise cut outs for access to all ports and features and Air Cushion technology for impact resistance.

squirrel_widget_172525

Samsung's Soft Touch Cover is also available for the S10e and the S10+, featuring a smooth grip designed to feel great in the hand, whilst also protecting your phone. It's also available in seven colour options.

squirrel_widget_172526

The Walnut case from Mous has a beautiful wood finish, letting you get a feel for its grain right on the back of your Galaxy S10, whilst still protecting it. There's a glossy frame that has a fin around the edge to prevent scratches. It's also lined with a high impact material.

squirrel_widget_172527

Gear4 has several case options for the Galaxy S10, but the clear models are compatible with the company's Chelsea swappable panels with four designs in each pack, allowing you to change up your case design. The Crystal Palace clear case is wireless charging compatible and drop resistant up to 13ft.

Casetify offer a huge number of different designs for the Galaxy S10 (and S10+), all of which are on a standard clear case. There are fully 90 designs at time of writing. The clear case featuring the design is 6.6ft drop tested and engineered with a two layer construction.

squirrel_widget_172528

Speck has several case options for the Galaxy S10 and S10+ including the Presidio Stay Clear case. The case features two tough and durable layers of protection, alongside a raised bezel for screen protection. It also offers 8ft drop protection.

squirrel_widget_172529

Another of Samsung's official cases is the LED Cover, which is also available for the S10 and S10e. This cover creates a light show on the rear of the phone. There is mood lighting and customisable icons, offering something a little different than your standard snap on cover.

squirrel_widget_172530

The Snakehive Vintage Wallet collection comes in six colour options, is made from European full grain cowhide nubuck leather - it's also available for the S10. There are three card slots inside, along with a larger section for notes. It's also possible to personalise these cases for a little extra money.

squirrel_widget_172531

The Gear4 Piccadilly case is drop resistant to 10ft thanks to strong build-quality and scratch-proofing. It is wireless charging compatible and it features extra impact protection from the company's D30 material.

squirrel_widget_172532

Another of the Otterbox cases available is the Symmetry Series Clear. It comes in three colour options including Gradient Energy (shown), Clear and Stardust. The case has an ultra-slim profile and a raised screen bumper to protect the screen.

squirrel_widget_172533

The Cyrill Ciel case for the Galaxy S10 Plus is available for the S10 too and it comes in four design options. The case is made from hard polycarbonate with a TPU bumper. Raised bezels protect the screen and camera, while air cushion technology reduces impact.