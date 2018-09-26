Best Samsung phones: Galaxy S, Note and A compared

Samsung has numerous smartphones within its portfolio, from the latest flagship models including the Galaxy Note 9 and S9 to older, and now more affordable, models like the Galaxy S8. There are also the sub-flagship Galaxy A and Galaxy J ranges that sit under the £300 and £200 marks, respectively.

We've broken down the four core ranges - Galaxy S, Note, A and J - and the devices available within each to help you choose the right Samsung device for you and your budget.

The Samsung Galaxy S range is the company's main flagship smartphone range. Its models have a glass and metal waterproof design, along with a lovely 18.5:9 aspect ratio dual-edge display.

The Samsung Galaxy Note series is more expensive than the S range, but it adds S Pen functionality with the stylus built into a similar metal and glass design.

The Samsung Galaxy A is the sub-flagship range, sitting below the S range in terms of price, but borrowing several of its design features including the waterproof metal and glass finish.

The Samsung Galaxy J is the company's budget range of smartphones, sitting under the £200 mark. Don't dismiss them though as they have some good features for their price like an 18.5:9 aspect ratio display.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are the latest devices in the Galaxy S range, but the S8 and S8+ are still available to buy and at good prices too.

Dimensions: 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm, 163g, IP68

147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm, 163g, IP68 Display: 5.8-inches, 2960 x 1440 (568ppi), dual edge Super AMOLED

5.8-inches, 2960 x 1440 (568ppi), dual edge Super AMOLED Cameras: 12MP (f/1.7, AF, OIS, 4K video), 8MP front (f/1.7, AF)

12MP (f/1.7, AF, OIS, 4K video), 8MP front (f/1.7, AF) Storage: 64GB, microSD support up to 400GB

64GB, microSD support up to 400GB Battery: 3000mAh

3000mAh Colours: Lilac Purple, Midnight Black, Coral Blue

Lilac Purple, Midnight Black, Coral Blue Price (RRP): £639

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is an excellent smartphone. It has a fantastic display, a lovely curved glass and metal design and it delivers a fluid performance.

The S9 has a smaller battery capacity than the S9+ and a single rear camera instead of dual, but it is also £200 cheaper and whilst its battery life could be better, the camera results are good.

Dimensions: 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm, 189g, IP68

158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm, 189g, IP68 Display: 6.2-inches, 2960 x 1440 (531ppi), dual edge Super AMOLED

6.2-inches, 2960 x 1440 (531ppi), dual edge Super AMOLED Cameras: Dual 12MP (Dual Aperture, AF, Dual OIS, 4K video), 8MP front (f/1.7, AF)

Dual 12MP (Dual Aperture, AF, Dual OIS, 4K video), 8MP front (f/1.7, AF) Storage: 128GB/256GB, microSD support up to 400GB

128GB/256GB, microSD support up to 400GB Battery: 3500mAh

3500mAh Colours: Lilac Purple, Midnight Black, Coral Blue

Lilac Purple, Midnight Black, Coral Blue Price (RRP): £839

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ has the same excellent design as the smaller S9, but it has dual rear cameras that deliver great low light shots and a 500mAh larger battery.

You also get a larger display that's only just shy of the Note series size but still manageable one-handed. The S9+ is pricey though and for a little extra, you could get S Pen functionality in the Note so consider whether that might be a feature you might benefit from.

Dimensions: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm, 155g, IP68

148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm, 155g, IP68 Display: 5.8-inches, 2960 x 1440 (568ppi), dual edge Super AMOLED

5.8-inches, 2960 x 1440 (568ppi), dual edge Super AMOLED Cameras: 12MP (f/1.7, AF, 4K video), 8MP front (f/1.7,

12MP (f/1.7, AF, 4K video), 8MP front (f/1.7, Storage: 64GB, microSD support up to 256GB

64GB, microSD support up to 256GB Battery: 3000mAh

3000mAh Colours: Midnight Black

Midnight Black Price (RRP): £499

The Samsung Galaxy S8 features a very similar design to the newer S9, including the 18.5:9 aspect ratio display. The position of the rear fingerprint sensor is a little more awkward on the S8 than the S9 but aside from this, the two devices look almost identical.

You'll of course get slightly older hardware on the S8, and the S9 offers optical image stabilisation on the rear camera, but the S8 is still a very compelling device, especially at its sub-£500 price point.

Dimensions: 159.5, 73.4 x 8.1mm, 173g, IP68

159.5, 73.4 x 8.1mm, 173g, IP68 Display: 6.2-inches, 2960 x 1440 (531ppi), dual edge Super AMOLED

6.2-inches, 2960 x 1440 (531ppi), dual edge Super AMOLED Cameras: 12MP (f/1.7, AF, 4K video), 8MP front (f/1.7)

12MP (f/1.7, AF, 4K video), 8MP front (f/1.7) Storage: 64GB, microSD support up to 256GB

64GB, microSD support up to 256GB Battery: 3500mAh

3500mAh Colours: Midnight Black

Midnight Black Price (RRP): £649

Like the smaller model, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ has a similar design to the newer S9+, though the new model does offer the repositioned fingerprint sensor, as well as a dual rear camera.

The S8+ is still an excellent device though with a great camera, fabulous display and a gorgeous design. It might not have the latest hardware inside but it's still a powerful handset that's well worthy of its £650 price tag.

The latest model in the Galaxy Note range is the Note 9, which launched in August 2018. Don't ignore the Note 8 if you're interested in the Note though.

Dimensions: 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 x mm, 201g, IP68

161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 x mm, 201g, IP68 Display: 6.4-inches, 2960 x 1440 (514ppi), dual edge Super AMOLED

6.4-inches, 2960 x 1440 (514ppi), dual edge Super AMOLED Cameras: Dual 12MP (Dual Aperture, AF, Dual OIS, 4K video), 8MP front (f/1.7, AF)

Dual 12MP (Dual Aperture, AF, Dual OIS, 4K video), 8MP front (f/1.7, AF) Storage: 128GB/512GB, microSD support up to 512GB

128GB/512GB, microSD support up to 512GB Battery: 4000mAh

4000mAh Colours: Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple (UK), Metallic Copper (US)

Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple (UK), Metallic Copper (US) Price (RRP): £899

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sits at the top of Samsung's line up, featuring a similar design and hardware to the Galaxy S9+ but with the addition of the S Pen stylus and a larger battery capacity.

It is an exceptional device with an excellent display, great low light camera performance and a fantastic battery life. It is also expensive though so consider the S9+ if the S Pen isn't essential to you.

Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm, 195g, IP68

162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm, 195g, IP68

Display: 6.3-inches, 2960 x 1440 (522ppi), dual edge Super AMOLED

6.3-inches, 2960 x 1440 (522ppi), dual edge Super AMOLED

Cameras: Dual 12MP (AF, OIS, 4K video), 8MP front (f/1.7, AF)

Dual 12MP (AF, OIS, 4K video), 8MP front (f/1.7, AF)

Storage: 64GB, microSD support up to 256GB

64GB, microSD support up to 256GB

Battery: 3300mAh

3300mAh

Colours: Midnight Black, Maple Gold

Midnight Black, Maple Gold

Price (RRP): £769

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has an almost identical design to the Note 9, aside from the repositioned fingerprint sensor. It is a brilliant device with a great camera performance, plenty of power and a wonderful display.

The latest model has a bigger battery, newer hardware and a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen for more features, but the Note 8 is a great option for those after a Note device but at a cheaper price.

The newest device in the Galaxy A range that is available is the A6, but Samsung has recently announced the A7, which we will add to this feature when it is made available. The A9 Pro is also expected on 11 October so keep these in mind if you're considering the A series.

Dimensions: 149.2 x 70.6 x 8.4mm, 172g, IP68

149.2 x 70.6 x 8.4mm, 172g, IP68 Display: 5.6-inches, 2220 x 1080 (441ppi), Super AMOLED

5.6-inches, 2220 x 1080 (441ppi), Super AMOLED Cameras: 16MP (f/1.7, AF, FHD video), Dual front 16MP/8MP (f/1.9)

16MP (f/1.7, AF, FHD video), Dual front 16MP/8MP (f/1.9) Storage: 32GB, microSD support up to 400GB

32GB, microSD support up to 400GB Battery: 3000mAh

3000mAh Colours: Black, Orchid Grey, Gold

Black, Orchid Grey, Gold Price (RRP): £299

The Samsung Galaxy A8 doesn't have a dual-edged display like the S8 and S9, but it does have an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, facial recognition and a great design for its price.

It borrows plenty from the flagship series but for a much more affordable price. If you love the S8 but you can't justify the £500 price tag, the A8 is £200 cheaper and it as plenty to love.

Dimensions: 149.9 x 70.8 x 7.7mm, 162g

149.9 x 70.8 x 7.7mm, 162g Display: 5.6-inches, 1480 x 720 (294ppi), Super AMOLED

5.6-inches, 1480 x 720 (294ppi), Super AMOLED Cameras: 16MP (f/1.7, AF, FHD video), 16MP front (f/1.9)

16MP (f/1.7, AF, FHD video), 16MP front (f/1.9) Storage: 32GB, microSD support up to 256GB

32GB, microSD support up to 256GB Battery: 3000mAh

3000mAh Colours: Black, Lavender, Gold

Black, Lavender, Gold Price (RRP): £229

The Samsung Galaxy A6 is cheaper than the slightly older A8 by around £70, but it too has an 18.5:9 aspect ratio display for a good viewing experience.

The resolution is a little lower than the A8 and there is no dual camera on the front like the A8, but you still get decent-sized battery, microSD support and the front flash on the A6 has three settings for the perfect selfie.

Dimensions: 146.1 x 71.4 x 7.9mm, 157g

146.1 x 71.4 x 7.9mm, 157g Display: 5.2-inches, 1920 x 1080 (424ppi), Super AMOLED

5.2-inches, 1920 x 1080 (424ppi), Super AMOLED Cameras: 16MP (f/1.9, AF, FHD video), 16MP front (f/1.9)

16MP (f/1.9, AF, FHD video), 16MP front (f/1.9) Storage: 32GB, microSD support up to 256GB

32GB, microSD support up to 256GB Battery: 3000mAh

3000mAh Colours: Black Sky, Blue Mist, Peach Cloud, Gold Sand

Black Sky, Blue Mist, Peach Cloud, Gold Sand Price (RRP): £249

The Samsung Galaxy A5 has a great design and build, though rather than the 18.5:9 aspect ratio display, it has a 16:9 aspect ratio, meaning the fingerprint sensor sits below the screen on the front.

The camera isn't the best out there and the A6 is cheaper with a larger display, but a larger battery capacity remains under the hood, as does microSD for storage expansion.

The latest model in the budget Galaxy J range is the J6, though you can still get your hands on the 2017 J3 from Samsung if you're happy with an older design and less storage. The company also recently announced the J6+ and J4+, which we will add to this feature when they become available.

Dimensions: 149.3 x 70.2 x 8.2mm, 154g

149.3 x 70.2 x 8.2mm, 154g Display: 5.6-inches, 1480 x 720 (293ppi), Super AMOLED

5.6-inches, 1480 x 720 (293ppi), Super AMOLED Cameras: 13MP (f/1.9, AF, FHD video), 8MP front (f/1.9)

13MP (f/1.9, AF, FHD video), 8MP front (f/1.9) Storage: 32GB, microSD support up to 256GB

32GB, microSD support up to 256GB Battery: 3000mAh

3000mAh Colours: Black, Lavender, Gold

Black, Lavender, Gold Price (RRP): £179

The Samsung Galaxy J6 is around the same size as the Galaxy A6 featuring an 18.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display but for under £200.

The camera specifications take a slight dip compared to the A6, but the J6 still features microSD support, a decent design for the price and a good battery capacity.