Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone at an event on 9 August. The new device joins the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in the company's 2018 line-up of flagship smartphones, adding an S Pen to the party.

It's a fabulous looking device that refines the Note 8's design, continuing with a premium glass body with the metal core but repositioning the fingerprint sensor to beneath the dual camera arrangement.

Sadly, beauty doesn't mean unbreakable though and if you want to keep your Note 9 looking as good as new, you'll probably need to consider a case. Here are some if the best we've found so far, but keep checking back as we will add more as we find them.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung offers its own official cases for the Galaxy Note 9, just as Apple does for its devices. There are six to choose from, from an LED view cover, to a leather wallet cover.

The Clear View Standing Cover offers all-round protection for your Galaxy Note 9, whilst doubling up as a stand. It has three optimal angles so you can choose the right position, whether you're taking a selfie or watching a movie. You'll also be able to take calls and check notifications without having to open the cover. It comes in Black, Brown, Blue and Violet colour options.

Galaxy Note 9 Clear View Standing Cover: See it on Samsung UK

The Samsung LED View Cover is similar to the Clear View option above, showing select information without requiring you to open the case. Information is displayed via LEDs and you can personalise it with some fun icons. Like the Clear View cover, it too offers all round protection and it has a card holder inside too. The LED View Cover is also available in Black, Brown, Blue and Violet colour options.

Galaxy Note 9 LED View Cover: See it on Samsung UK

The Leather Wallet Cover has has been made with genuine Italian calf leather and it features a microfibre lining to protect your Note 9. There is an interior card pocket inside and the Leather Wallet Cover comes in Black, Brown and Red colour options.

Galaxy Note 9 Leather Wallet Cover: See it on Samsung UK

The Protective Standing Cover has been drop-tested to offer military grade protection. There is a kickstand to hold your Note 9 at a comfortable viewing angle, without obstructing the Infinity Display, and you can still use a wireless charger. It comes in Black and Silver colour options.

Galaxy Note 9 Protective Standing Cover: See it on Samsung UK

The Soft Touch Cover is designed to add a soft feel and comfortable grip to your Note 9. The soft material provides protection from knocks and scratches while the microfibre lining aims to help prevent wear and tear. It comes in Black, Blue, White and Violet colour options.

Galaxy Note 9 Soft Touch Cover: See it on Samsung UK

The Clear Cover is all about offering protection without covering too much of the Galaxy Note 9's design. The Clear Cover's transparency and slim profile add protection while maintaining its style, allowing you to see that gorgeous Metallic Copper finish (if you're lucky enough to be in a country that gets that model).

Galaxy Note 9 Clear Cover: See it on Samsung UK

Spigen offers a couple of different cases for the Note 9, including a rugged option with shock absorption and a slimmer option for showing off the phone's design.

The Liquid Crystal case from Spigen features precise cutouts and tactile buttons, whilst also offering a transparent back so the Note 9's design can be seen. It is made from lightweight and flexible materials and it comes in Crystal Clear only.

Galaxy Note 9 Spigen Liquid Crystal Case: See it on Amazon UK

The Tough Armor case from Spigen offers dual-layer protection and is made from a TPU body with a polycarbonate back. It too features precise cutouts like the Liquid Crystal option but it also offers military-grade certification with air-cushion technology in all corners.

Galaxy Note 9 Spigen Tough Armor Case: See it on Amazon UK

The Fusion case from Ample for the Galaxy Note 9 is a clear jelly case that protects your new device, whilst allowing you to still see its beauty. It is made from TPU gel and it is just 1mm thick, offering precise cutouts and access to all ports and features.

Galaxy Note 9 Ample Fusion Case: See it on Amazon UK

This VRS Design Galaxy Note 9 case is made from flexible TPU and it provides protection against low-impact drops and bumps. There are precise cut outs for all ports and features and it is wireless charging compatible.