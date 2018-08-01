Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S9+: What's the rumoured difference?

Samsung will announce its next Note device on 9 August at an event in New York, completing its line-up of 2018 flagship handsets.

The Galaxy Note 9 will sit alongside the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, primarily distinguishing itself from the other two handsets with the inclusion of its S Pen, but how else will it compare?

Note 9 likely to be larger and heavier

Both premium, glass designs

IP68 on both

Note 9 will have S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to follow a similar design to its predecessor, with the exception of a new arrangement for the fingerprint sensor on the rear. A premium and waterproof build are therefore expected, along with the familiar curved glass design.

No exact measurements have been leaked as yet, but the Note 9's footprint is rumoured to be very close to the Note 8's, which measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm and weighs 195g.

Assuming the rumours are true, the Galaxy S9+ and Note 9 will look very similar from the front with the Infinity Display continuing to dominate, but things differ slightly on the rear. The S9+ has a vertical dual camera arrangement on the back, while it appears the Note 9 will stick with a horizontal camera setup. The Note 9 does seem to have adopted the S9+'s fingerprint sensor below the camera setup though.

In terms of physical size, it is likely the Note 9 will be the larger of these two handsets. The S9+ measures 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm and weighs 189g. It too offers a premium, waterproof curved glass design but it doesn't have an S Pen like the Note 9 will have.

Note 9 will have slightly larger display

Both expected to be Super AMOLED

Both expected to be Quad HD+

Mobile HDR expected on both

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to feature the same display as the Note 8. If this is the case, we can expect a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Note 8 has a Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440) resolution, offering a pixel density of 521ppi, which the Note 9 is also expected to adopt. No doubt Mobile HDR will also be on board again, as it has been since the Note 7.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ has a 6.2-inch display, making it only slightly smaller than the Note 9. It too offers a Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio so no matter which device you opt for here, you'll get a great screen experience.

As expected on the Note 9, the SGS9+ has a Quad HD+ resolution, which puts its pixel density at 529ppi, making it the sharper of the two devices being compared here - not that the human eye could see a difference this small.

Both expected to offer 12MP dual rear camera with dual aperture and dual OIS

Both expected to offer 8MP front camera

Both expected to offer iris scanning and AR Emoji

Based on the rumours, the Galaxy Note 9 will continue to offer a dual camera on the rear as the Note 8 first introduced.

As mentioned previously, it looks like the dual camera will be in a horizontal format and consist of two 12-megapixel sensors, both of which will offer optical image stabilisation. It is also expected that the Note 9 will adopt the dual aperture of the S9+.

If a leaked unboxing video is legitimate, the front camera of the Note 9 will be 8-megapixels and iris scanning will be on board, as it is on the S9+.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ has a vertically-arranged dual rear camera that is made up of two 12-megapixel sensors, one wide-angle with variable aperture and one telephoto. It offers dual optical image stabilisation and optical zoom up to 2x.

There is an 8-megapixel sensor on the front of the S9+ with an aperture of f/1.7 and an 80-degree field of view. The S9+ introduced super slow-mo video support of 720p at 960fps, along with AR Emoji, both of which we'd expect the Note 9 to also offer.

Same hardware expected

Both expected to offer 3.5mm headphone socket

Note 9 will have S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor in some regions, and the latest Exynos chip in others, along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

It's been claimed the Note 9 will offer a big jump in battery capacity to 4000mAh and a focus on audio is also expected, like the S9 did with Dolby-enhanced audio. The Note 9 will also come with the S Pen, which is expected to be Bluetooth-enabled this time round.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform in the US and China, and the Exynos 9810 Octa in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. There is 6GB of RAM and a 3500mAh battery.

The SGS9+ retains the 3.5mm headphone socket and comes complete with 'Tuned by AKG' headphones, something the Note 9 is also reported to do. The S9+ also has AKG-tuned speakers that are able to provide a Dolby Atmos effect to any content you choose.

Both likely to be Android Oreo with Samsung Experience UX

Bixby 2.0 coming to Note 9

S Pen features on Note 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is likely to arrive on Android Oreo with Samsung's Experience UX software (previously known as TouchWiz) over the top. The latest version of Bixby is confirmed to launch on the Note 9, along with Samsung's AR Emoji as mentioned.

You'll also get all the additional features that come with the S Pen on the Note 9.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ meanwhile runs on Oreo with Samsung's Experience UX too so you'll get the same experience across both these devices, aside from the S Pen features that are exclusive to the Note series.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is rumoured to be rolling out with a price tag of £999, though that is only speculation for now. We know it will be announced on 9 August and we are expecting it to go on sale a couple of weeks later.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ is available now from £869, which will mean it is likely to be the cheaper of these two handsets. You do miss out on the S Pen functionality though.