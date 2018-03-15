Compare the best Samsung Note 8 deals

We've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals from across the UK using our price comparison tool which displays the best prices in real time.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ have been announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain and both phones have impressive specs, however they might not suit everyone. Some users may prefer to opt for the equally impressive Samsung Galaxy Note 8 released in August 2017 that comes complete with the Samsung S Pen stylus for handwriting.

The S9+ might have a slightly smaller screen, by just 0.01-inches, but they both have a curved AMOLED HD+ screen with a 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

The deals will be significantly cheaper for contracts and SIM free for the Galaxy Note 8 so make sure you check our guide to see which phone is right for you.

To use the phone deal chart below simply use the drop-down menus and sliders to find the perfect Samsung Galaxy Note 8 contract plan for you. Whether you want more data or unlimited minutes, our price comparison table updates in real time offering you the best deals available at any time of the day.

If the price is a key factor you can lower the monthly cost of the contract by paying a higher upfront cost. Alternatively if you are trying to get the handset for a cheap as possible, you can spread the cost over the course of the contract period instead.

