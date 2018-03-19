Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Our pick of all the top UK Galaxy S9 deals
- Use our comparison charts to find the best S9 deals for you
Welcome to our roundup of all the latest Galaxy S9 deals and order info. The Galaxy S9 release has not been released and networks have been offering some excellent deals. Looking for the best Galaxy S9+ deals instead?
Here are all the latest Galaxy deals we've found. We've identified 4 different users that our data shows are the most popular contract deals available right now.
- 20GB data + - for high users of data.
- Lowest monthly cost.
- Lowest total cost over a 24 month contract period.
- Lowest monthly cost with lowest upfront fee.
Editor's picks for best deals for today
The absolute best deal we've found so far is from Mobilephonesdirect.co.uk where you can get the Samsung Galaxy S9 for free (no upfront cost), with a massive 30GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for only £43.00 over a 2 year contract. Total cost of the contract is £1,032.00 over the duration of this deal. See full plan details here.
If you don't need that much data, use our comparison tool below to choose the best deal for you below.
High data users
Editors pick: We've picked out what we believe are the best 3 deals in this category. Let us know in the comments if you find a better deal.
These deals are aimed at the high data users. If you stream HD or 4K content, tether your hotspot to your tablet, PC or laptop, you'll want a contract with high data.
Vodafone via Carphone Warehouse have a deal with a total cost of £1,319 over 2 months (£599.99 upfront, £30.00 monthly) which includes 10GB extra data and Vodafone 12 months entertainment. See full plan details here.
EE via Carphone Warehouse have a deal with a total cost of £1,121.99 over 24 months (£209.99 upfront, £38.00 monthly) which includes 20GB of monthly data and also the added benefits of six months’ free use of Apple Music on Android and iOS, free BT Sports for 24 months and they offer the fastest 4G speeds in the UK. See full plan details here.
EE via Carphone Warehouse have a deal with a total cost of £1,421.99 over 24 months (£209.99 upfront, £38.00 monthly) which includes 25GB of monthly data and also the added benefits of six months’ free use of Apple Music on Android and iOS, free BT Sports for 24 months and they offer the fastest 4G speeds in the UK. See full plan details here.
O2 via Carphone Warehouse have a deal with a total cost of £1,409.99 over 24 months (£29.99 upfront, £55.00 monthly) which includes 16GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. You also get the free Samsung wireless convertible charger. See full plan details.
With Carphone Warehouse, you get £50 off when you trade in your old phone.
Lowest upfront cost
Editors pick: We've picked out what we believe are the best 3 deals in this category. Let us know in the comments if you find a better deal.
EE via Carphone Warehouse have a deal with a total cost of £1,421.99 over 24 months (£29.99 upfront, £58.00 monthly) which includes 25GB of monthly data and also the added benefits of six months’ free use of Apple Music on Android and iOS, free BT Sports for 24 months and they offer the fastest 4G speeds in the UK. See full plan details here.
O2 Mobile via Carphone Warehouse have a deal with a total cost of £1,403.99 over 24 months (£59.99 upfront, £56.00 monthly) which includes 30GB of monthly data and also the added benefits of O2 Priority which gives you exclusive benefits for 24 months and they offer the fastest 4G speeds in the UK. See full plan details here.
Vodafone via Carphone Warehouse have a deal with a total cost of £1,349.99 over 24 months (£29.99 upfront, £55.00 monthly) which includes 16GB (usually 4GB) data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. You also get the free Samsung wireless convertible charger. See full plan details.
Lowest total cost over 24 months
Editors pick: We've picked out what we believe are the best 3 deals in this category. Let us know in the comments if you find a better deal.
EE via Carphone Warehouse have a deal with a total cost of £1,121.99 over 24 months (£209.99 upfront, £38.00 monthly) which includes 20GB of monthly data and also the added benefits of six months’ free use of Apple Music on Android and iOS, free BT Sports for 24 months and they also offer the fastest 4G speeds in the UK. See full plan details here.
If you're not worried about having large amounts of data, the lowest monthly cost is on ID Mobile via Carphone Warehouse with a total cost of £969.75 over 24 months (£249.99 upfront, £29.99 monthly) which includes 500MB data, 500 minutes and 500 texts. You also get a free Samsung convertible charger worth £69.00. See full plan details here.
O2 via Carphone Warehouse have a deal with a total cost of £1,215.99 over 24 months (£159.99 upfront, £44.00 monthly) which includes 20GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. You also get the free Samsung wireless convertible charger. See full plan details.
- See full list of the lowest total cost contract plans over 24 months on Carphone Warehouse from £714.00.
Buy the Galaxy S9 SIM-free
The Galaxy S9 price is £739 in the UK and $719.99 in the US. It's worth noting the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ have been heavily reduced in price which you can check using our price comparison tool.
Here's our pick of retailers selling the Galaxy S9 SIM free:
Samsung | Carphone Warehouse | Mobiles.co.uk | Fonehouse | Best Buy | John Lewis
Compare the best Galaxy S9 contract deals
Check out Galaxy S9 comparison table below, updated in real time with the best deals. If you can't see the deal you're after, check back again for more deals.
Simply use the drop-down menus and sliders to find the perfect Galaxy S9 or S9+ contract for you. Whether you want more data or unlimited minutes, there's sure to be a Galaxy S9 deal for you.
Note to mobile users: You may not be able to see our price comparison tool; tackle this by scrolling to the top of your mobile browser, and clicking on the link button which will then display all the best deals for the Samsung Galaxy S9.
The best Galaxy S9 deals from retailers and networks
EE
EE are the most used network in the UK and they offer the highest data speeds with up to 60mbps.
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ customers who order with EE on a Max plan will get 60GB of data for the price of 20GB plus 24 months access to the BT Sport app and a whole host of additional EE benefits including Wi-Fi Calling.
EE is also giving Samsung fans the opportunity to save £250 when they trade-in their Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge.
Galaxy S9 orders are now live at Carphone.
Good deals to look out for include the Galaxy S9 on EE for £129.99 upfront at £48pm with 15GB of data a month, £99.99 upfront at £49pm with 20GB on O2, and £129.99 upfront at £47pm with 16GB on Vodafone.
For the Galaxy S9+ the deals to watch are £99.99 upfront at £63pm with 25GB on EE, £129.99 upfront at £61pm with 20GB on O2, and £99.99 upfront at £63pm with 16GB with Vodafone.
Mobiles.co.uk
Mobiles.co.uk tend to be for the more price savvy customers and they usually have great discounts on. Most of the the they offer better deals than the networks themselves. Use our chart to find the best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals below.
- 12GB data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts for £37 per month over a 24 month contract with an upfront cost of £140. Total cost over 2 years is £1,168. See full plan details here.
Three
Vodafone
O2
- Get O2 best ever data deal, with a massive 90GB. Buy 50GB and get an extra 40GB on us, for 24 months
You can check out what we think of the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ in our reviews. We've also compiled a number of articles that looks at how the new phones stand up against the competition.
