Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S9+: What's the difference?

Samsung has announced the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, succeeding the S8 and S8+ but with fewer design changes than their predecessors delivered.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ were almost identical bar their physical size and battery capacities, but while the designs remain familiar, the S9 and S9+ offer more differences than we saw in 2017.

Here is how the Samsung Galaxy S9 compares to the Galaxy S9+ to help you decide which is right for you.

Both metal and glass designs with curved displays

S9 is smaller and lighter

Both IP68 water and dust resistant

S9+ has dual camera

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ look very similar to last year's S8 and S8+. The Infinity Display remains for an almost all screen front with super slim bezels and curved edges and that premium glass rear and metal core are back again too.

Things have changed a little on the rear, with the S9 featuring a single lens camera like the S8 but with a repositioned fingerprint sensor, while the S9+ sees a slightly bigger change with a vertical dual-lens camera, again with a repositioned fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S9 is the smaller of the two devices, as you would expect, measuring 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm and weighing 163g compared to the S9+ which measures 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm and weighs 189g. Both the S9 and the S9+ are IP68 water and dust resistant and they both retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Essentially, choosing a phone comes down to how big you want it to be. Yes, we're stating the obvious, but the Galaxy S9 is just a little easier to grip, but the trend is definitely shifting towards larger devices like the S9+.

S9 has smaller but sharper display

Both curved Super AMOLED and Quad HD+

Both 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Support for HDR content

The Samsung Galaxy S9 features an 5.8-inch display with a Quad HD+ resolution delivering a 570ppi.

The S9+, meanwhile, has 6.2-inch screen, also with a Quad HD+ resolution for a slightly lower 528ppi.

Both displays are curved Super AMOLED panels and they both feature an aspect ratio of 18.5:9, just as the S8 and S8+ did last year. The two devices also support HDR content. There's little real difference between these devices: both have a superb display. Stating the obvious, it's the S9+ that gives you a little more space to play.

Same processor and audio capabilities

S9 has 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 3000mAh battery

S9+ has 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, 3500mAh battery

When it comes to hardware, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ both run on either one of two octa-core processors, depending on the region. This will be either the latest Exynos 9810 chipset or the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845.

The S9 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the S9+ has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Both devices have microSD support for storage expansion up to 400GB.

There's a difference in battery capacity, as many will expect, with the S9 running on a 3000mAh cell, while the S9+ runs on a 3500mAh cell, just as the S8 and S8+ did last year. Both devices support fast charging and fast wireless charging. The result is that the S9+ is the better choice for power users, because it simply lasts longer.

In terms of other hardware capabilities, the S9 and S9+ both have stereo speakers tuned by AKG with surround sound by Dolby Atmos - and these sound fantastic on both devices. They also both feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Both have face, iris and fingerprint scanning.

S9 has 12MP single camera with dual aperture and OIS

S9+ has dual 12MP camera with dual OIS and 2x optical zoom

Both have super slow-motion video and automatic motion detection

The camera is where you'll find some of the biggest noticeable differences between the Galaxy S9 and S9+, though mainly in terms of appearance. As we mentioned previously, the S9 has a single lens camera on the rear, while the S9+ has a dual camera.

The S9 Super Speed Dual Pixel autofocus 12-megapixel snapper features optical image stabilisation and dual aperture of f/1.5 to f/2.4, adjusting automatically.

The S9+ camera is the same, along with a 12-megapixel telephoto autofocus camera, with optical image stabilisation and 2x optical zoom - like the Galaxy Note 8.

Both the S9 and S9+ have a super slow motion video feature, capturing 960fps at 720p. They also both have AR Emoji, allowing users to create emoji that looks, sounds and acts like them. The two handsets also both have an 8-megapixel front camera with an aperture of f/1.7 and autofocus.

The S9+ has an obvious advantage here, with that telephoto lens giving you another tool for closer shots. Be aware, however, that it only works in good lighting conditions - otherwise the 2x zoom comes from the main camera.

Android Oreo with Samsung Experience UX

Bixby and Google Assistant

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ both run on Android Oreo with Samsung's Experience UX over the top meaning they will offer the same user interface.

There will be a couple of differences in the camera software between the two devices but overall, the interface will be identical, with both featuring the Bixby personal assistant as well as Google Assistant and whole range of other software features.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 will cost £739 from Carphone Warehouse, while the Galaxy S9+ will cost £869.

Pre-orders will open on 25 February and those who pre-order before 7 March will receive their devices on 9 March, which is seven days earlier than general sale.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be generally available from 16 March.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ both feature a lovely premium design, coupled with powerful hardware. The S9+ has the advantage of a larger battery capacity, larger display, more RAM, more storage and the dual camera for 2x optical zoom.

The S9 is the cheaper of the two devices however, and it is also smaller and lighter with a sharper display, whilst still offering many of the same features including the super slow-motion video feature.

Ultimately, the decision between these two devices will come down to how much you're willing to spend, but the Galaxy S9+ takes the experience. It gives you better endurance and the camera gives you a little more flexibility. It's the device we'd pick of the two.