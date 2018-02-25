Compare the best Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus deals
The Galaxy S8 and S8+ might be 2017's flagship smartphones from Samsung, but that doesn’t mean they should be overlooked in 2018. Both devices are still amazing phones that deliver performance and features in spades.
You can compare the best deals currently available for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ using our comparison widget which is constantly updated with the best prices available from all the networks and leading retailers in the UK, in real time.
At the time of release, we said that “In short: the Samsung Galaxy S8 is a masterpiece; one with a few brush-strokes out of place, but a masterpiece nonetheless.”
Of the Galaxy S8+ we stated that while “Samsung waited a little later in 2017 to unleash its flagship phone it was well worth the wait.”
A year later and both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are great phones that offer plenty.
The Samsung S8 and S8 Plus are still brilliant phones and there is increased demand in the previous generation of phones when newer models are announced. The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be the same size as the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Plus versions also do too.
How to use chart
To use the phone deal chart below simply use the drop-down menus and sliders to find the perfect contract plan for you. Whether you want more data or unlimited minutes, our price comparison table updates in real time offering you the best deals available at any time of the day.
Price for many is a key factor, so you can lower the monthly cost of the contract by paying a higher upfront cost. Maybe you will prefer to spread the cost over the course of the contract period.
It’s worth noting that many smartphone users are finding it difficult to stick to contracts that offer less data. That’s because which such large crisp clean screens, as found in the S8 range, you’re more likely to eat up data binge watching Netflix or YouTube on the go. If that sounds like you we recommend you opt for as much data as you can afford.
Best deals for Samsung Galaxy S8
What we have here is the best Android phone of 2017. It's a masterpiece; one with a few brush-strokes out of place, but a masterpiece nonetheless.
Best deals for Samsung Galaxy S8 +
In short: the Samsung Galaxy S8+ is a masterpiece. It's expensive, but it's a masterpiece nonetheless.
