Samsung Galaxy Note 7 alternatives: Best super-sized smartphones that won't explode

Could things get any worse for Samsung, at least its smartphone division?

Right now, you'd have to say no. Not only did it have to issue a mass recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones globally, due to some handsets catching fire or even exploding, replacement devices were then reported to do the same. It lead to the company ceasing production of the device completely. For good.

Current Note 7 owners have been told, once again, to stop using their devices entirely until the latest issue is identified, but that's hardly ideal. And considering there will be no further replacement devices, it looks like it's time to seek an alternative.

That's why we present some of our choices of phones with similar screen sizes that you could try instead.

Samsung's woes couldn't have come at a better time for Apple, which launched its new iPhone line as the Note 7 recall started. And in the iPhone 7 Plus (reviewed here) it has a ready-made alternative, as long as you don't need the stylus and don't mind switching from Android to iOS.

You have to take a drop in screen size to 5.5-inches (the Note 7 has a 5.7-inch display) but you do get an excellent phone that we highly recommend. It looks especially good in the new jet black colour scheme.

Its biggest selling point over former iPhone models is a new dual camera, which comprises a lens with a wider angle than before and a standard one that Apple designates "telephoto" thanks to a 2x zoom. They combine to create depth data to make photos look more like they were taken on a DSLR.

Like the iPhone 7 Plus, the Google Pixel XL (reviewed here) has a 5.5-inch screen - one that is Quad HD like the Galaxy Note 7. Because it is fractionally smaller though, it actually has a higher pixel density (of 534ppi) so should look even sharper than the Samsung phone.

You're not getting the gorgeous curved edge design of the Note 7 but you are getting the first smartphone (along with its smaller sibling, the standard Pixel) that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor. This means it is one of the very first phones to be compatible with Daydream, Google's new virtual reality system.

The Pixel XL is available now from Google directly, Carphone Warehouse and EE, starting at £719 for the handset itself.

Sporting another 5.5-inch screen, albeit with a 1080p display rather than Quad HD, the Huawei P9 Plus (reviewed here) is a large handset that represents great value for money as it's more than £200 cheaper than many rivals, including the Pixel XL and iPhone 7 Plus.

It utilises Huawei's own octa-core Kirin 955 processor and 4GB of RAM to ensure all functions of the phone work smoothly and speedily. And that power does not come at the cost of battery life, which we found to be excellent in our tests: two days on a single charge in normal use.

The phone also has a dual camera much like the iPhone 7 Plus, but uses its second rear sensor to produce black and white images. The end results are far better than if you shoot in colour and convert after.

The Motorola Moto G4 is an even more affordable alternative. Like many of them it has a 5.5-inch screen - this time with a Full HD, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution - but is priced from just £169. You could buy around four of these for the price of one Galaxy Note 7.

Naturally, to meet that price there are other corners cut. The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617, and it has 2GB of RAM, but we found them both to run fine with any task we set them in our Motorola Mote G4 review.

The 3,000mAh battery is capable of an entire day's use, mainly thanks to the lower spec elsewhere being less demanding. And we're particularly fond of the fact that the phone presents a fairly standard Android experience, without much bloatware or manufacturer twiddling.

The 5.5-inch OnePlus 3 is an excellent phone with a highly attractive price - just £329. We even awarded it five stars in our OnePlus 3 review.

It's a very attractive handset, constructed from a single piece of aluminium, and its Full HD AMOLED display has a dual-polarising layer that makes it easier to see in direct sunlight. But the phone's biggest reason for recommendation is its performance. It is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and a mammoth 6GB of RAM. OnePlus has also optimised some of its features, including the camera, to make great use of it.

Previously, you could only order the OnePlus 3 online and wait for delivery, but now O2 also carries the handset on deals starting at £28 a month.

You might wonder why, considering the brand's issues, we're recommending another Samsung phone in this round-up. There are a few reasons.

To start with, there are no reports of the Galaxy S7 edge suffering any of the overheating issues of the Note 7, and it's been around a lot longer so we would have by now. Secondly, it is being offered as a replacement in some regions when you swap in your Note 7. Lastly, it is, quite simply, one of the best phones we've ever tested, as you can read in our Samsung Galaxy S7 edge review.

If you take the stylus and a slightly bigger screen out of the equation, the Galaxy S7 edge offers everything the Note 7 provides. It's a tad cheaper now too.

The 5.5-inch screen is Quad HD (2560 x 1440) and has the same curved edges of the Note. It is also, quite simply, beautiful in the hand and battery life is excellent thanks to clever power management.

If you want to retain that Samsung experience this is the phone to get.