Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus vs Galaxy Note 5 vs Google Nexus 6: What's the difference?

Samsung has announced two new flagship phablets - the Galaxy S6 edge Plus and the Galaxy Note 5. Both devices have been the subject of rumours for several months and now they have finally arrived sporting some pretty decent specs.

But how do they hold up in the world of big-screen phones? We have compared them to the new Motorola Moto X Style to see how they stack up against each other and here we are looking at how they compare to the Google Nexus 6.

Read on to see the numbers crunched and the specs examined of the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and Google Nexus 6. What are the differences, how do they compare and which device takes the crown?

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus measures 154.4 x 75.8 x 6.9mm and weighs just 153g making it the slimmest and lightest. The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is slightly narrower but a little taller, fatter and heavier at 153.2 x 76.1 x 7.6mm and 171g.

The Google Nexus 6 is the biggest and heaviest of the three handsets here at 159.3 x 83 x 10.1mm and 184g. We felt the Nexus 6 was a little too large when we reviewed it so it is good to see the two Samsung devices coming in slightly smaller.

The Galaxy S6 edge Plus is the most exciting in terms of design with its dual-edge display, while the Galaxy Note 5 follows the same format as previous Note devices with its accompanying S Pen but introduces aluminium to the rear. The Motorola-made Nexus 6 follows a similar design cue to the 2014 Moto X, with a curved rear and lovely shape.

Both the Galaxy S6 edge Plus and Galaxy Note 5 feature fingerprint sensors and they come in black, white and gold colour offerings. The Nexus 6 doesn't have a fingerprint sensor but it is water resistant and it comes in blue or white.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus has a 5.7-inch display, as does the Samsung Galaxy Note 5. They both feature 2560 x 1440 QHD displays, which means they both have a pixel density of 515ppi. Not the sharpest screens around, but they are among them.

The Google Nexus 6 has a 5.96-inch display, also with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, meaning a slightly lower pixel density of 493ppi. This kind of difference is unlikely to be noticeable at all, but theoretically, it means the Samsung devices will offer crisper images.

As we mentioned, the S6 edge Plus has a dual-edge display while the other two are standard screens.

All three devices use AMOLED technology for the display so you can expect a similar experience, with bright, vibrant colours and very black blacks. Typically, AMOLED displays can deliver slightly oversaturated colours, but they offer great punch and generally make for good screens.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 have a 16-megapixel rear camera with a f/1.9 aperture, coupled with a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper, also with a f/1.9 aperture.

The Google Nexus 6 has a 13-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel front camera. We thought it did pretty well when we reviewed it, certainly better than previous Nexus devices so it shouldn't be written off for a few less megapixels.

The Galaxy Note 4 was praised for its camera ability though and the SGS6 and SGS6 edge were also up there with some of the best smartphone cameras about so we expect good things from Samsung's latest. The difference in aperture is minimal, but it does mean the Samsung smartphones will let in a little more light than the Nexus, which should mean better low-light shots.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 both have the company's own Exynos chipset under their hoods. It's an octa-core processor, made up of four 1.5GHz cores and four 2.1GHz cores. Both handsets are supported by 4GB of RAM.

The Google Nexus 6 opts for the Qualcomm 805 chip, which is a 2.7GHz quad-core processor and the smartphone has 3GB of RAM support so the Samsung devices should be a little more capable at handling tougher tasks.

There is no microSD support for any of the three devices being compared here and they all offer the same storage capacities. No microSD means storage tops out at 64GB, but there are 32GB models available too.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy S6 edge Plus and the Galaxy Note 5 both come with 3000mAh capacities, while the Nexus 6 has a larger 3220mAh capacity. It does have a bigger display to power and a few less processing cores to help it out, but theoretically, the Nexus 6 will last longer.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 run on Android Lollipop with Samsung's TouchWiz software over the top. The Google Nexus 6 on the other hand runs on raw Android, which means a much cleaner interface with no duplication.

The Samsung devices will have specific apps such as contacts and camera so you will find a few extra features in comparison to the Nexus, but Google's device is as pure as they come in terms of software and it will recieve software updates sooner than the Samsung devices.

That said, the Galaxy S6 edge Plus has a few extra apps that take advantage of its dual-edge display, while the Galaxy Note 5 has extra features that take advantage of the accompanying S Pen. They also both have Samsung Pay.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Plus is the slimmest, smallest and lightest of the three smartphones compared here. It also offers the most exciting design.

The Google Nexus 6 has the biggest display and the biggest battery, along with the same storage options as the other two and raw Android software. It is also significantly cheaper.

Overall, the Samsung devices have the better of the specs including display crispness, processor, RAM and camera but if you have a tight budget, they might not fall within it as they aren't likely to be under £600. The Note 5 will also not be available in the UK to begin with, taking it out of the equation for some.

For a phablet with good specs and a good price, the Nexus 6 ticks the boxes. For one a little more interesting with slightly better specs, the S6 edge Plus or Note 5 are the winners.