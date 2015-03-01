Samsung Galaxy S6 vs Samsung Galaxy S5: What’s the difference?

Samsung has just announced not one, but two flagship handsets - all within two hours of HTC's unveiling of the HTC One M9.

We'll be looking at just the Samsung Galaxy S6, the phone that is set to replace the Galaxy S5, and determining whether it is more of the same or something totally game-changing.

Although we haven't reviewed the handset yet, Pocket-lint has combed through all the specs in order to help you discover what's new or different and maybe even which is better.

Display

It's no surprise to discover that the display has stayed the same size at 5 inches. The Galaxy S6 features a 5.1-inch quad HD Super AMOLED display (2560x1440) at 577ppi, for instance, while Galaxy S5 features a 5.1-inch Super AMOLED display (1920x1080) at 430ppi.

We're assuming the new display can show deeper colours and blacks, but the move to quad HD likely adds some battery strain. We'll know more after our hands-on. The reality is: both displays are good, even though the new display brought more pixels at the expense of more battery.

Power

The Galaxy S6 features a quad 2.1GHz Octacore processor and 3GB of RAM. The Galaxy S5 features a 2.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor and 2GB of RAM.

If simply looking at the spec sheet, the Galaxy S6 should be faster because of the RAM boost and 64-bit octa-core processor, which is the first 14nm processor in a phone, but in the real world and in person, clock speeds might feel different.

We'll be able to tell you more when we get these devices side by side.

Storage

The Galaxy S6 features 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB on-board storage variants with no microSD card support, while the Galaxy S5 features 16GB and 32GB on-board storage variants with microSD support for cards up to 128GB. The big difference here is that Samsung has stepped up its game in offering more on-board storag, but it also bailed on a microSD card slot.

Battery

The Galaxy S6 offers a 2550 mAh battery that's not removable, but it does support wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy S5 features a standard 2800mAh battery that will get you through the day. That means the new device has the smaller battery this time around, which is never a good thing, especially when paired with a battery-hungry display.

Cameras

The Galaxy S6 has F1.9 lenses and high-resolution sensors on both the 5-megapixel front and 16-megapixel rear OIS cameras. The Galaxy S5 features a 2-megapixel front and 16-megapixel rear camera. Due to the F1.9 lenses and overall upgrades, the new device should deliver better shots, including selfies, though we'll be sure to do a comparison in the near future.

Software

The Galaxy S6 runs Android 5.0 Lollipop right out of the gate, along with what is described as a lighter version of its TouchWiz interface. The Galaxy S5 launched with Android 4.4 KitKat and TouchWiz, but it was recently updated to Lollipop as well.

Design

The Galaxy S6 finally ditched the plastic body pretty much entirely in favour of an aluminium unibody design and glass on the front and back panels. The Galaxy S5 is mainly plastic, sticking to the familiar design of past Galaxy flagships, but with a more tactile back for better grip.

The Galaxy S6 also has a range of colour options, such as white pearl, black sapphire, gold platinum, and blue topaz, while the Galaxy S5 is available in shimmery white, charcoal black, copper gold, and electric blue.

Conclusion

Samsung said it had an internal project called “Zero" that allowed designers to start from scratch. They created a new smartphone with a brilliant screen, which might just end up killing the battery for a bunch of pixels our eyes can't even see, but it's still undoubtedly a gorgeous new phone with a premium metal design. We can't help but feel like it blows the Galaxy S5 out of the water at first blush, but only time will tell.