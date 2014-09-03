  Samsung Galaxy Note 4 vs LG G3: What's the difference?

The Galaxy Note 4 has arrived a couple months after the LG G3, giving the latter device the chance to establish itself, but also allowing Samsung the time to add comparable features and specs.

And now you're faced with going between the two. Should you buy the latest and greatest from Samsung or the LG G3? We've only reviewed the LG G3 thus far, but we've compared all the details and hardware specs below to help you choose which deserves your hard-earned money.

So, which, for now, rules the roost: the Galaxy Note 4 or the LG G3?

The Galaxy Note 4 features a 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 515ppi. The LG G3 features a 5.5-inch True HD-IPS LCD display, again with 2560 x 1440 pixels, a 534ppi. That means the Galaxy Note 4 has a larger display but a slighty lower pixel density.

Both displays look really good and the minor difference in pixel density isn't likely to be noticable. Both can handle fine detail well. The G3 is packed into a smaller overall device, however. There's also a difference in technology with Samsung sticking with AMOLED.

There's also a pop to the Note 4's display that we really like. That comes down to a slight curve in the surface of the actual display panel, even though it's flat on the surface.

It's a tough call, and in reality, we suspect your preference to AMOLED punch or LCD naturalness will probably swing it.

The Galaxy Note 4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 2.7GHz or Exynos 1.9GHz chipset as well as 3GB of RAM. The LG G3 features a 2.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor as well as 2GB of RAM and 3GB of RAM variants.

The Galaxy Note 4 features the first 805 we've seen, and that's plenty enough to make the device win this round for now, as it should have more power and greater efficiency.

The Galaxy Note 4 features 32GB of on-board storage, with microSD card expansion and we suspect free Dropbox space.

The LG G3 features 16GB and 32GB on-board storage variants, with microSD support for cards up to 128GB.

There isn't much to call between them, as both offer flexible solutions.

The Galaxy Note 4 features a 3220mAh battery and a power-saving mode, while the LG G3 features a 3000mAh battery.

When it comes to battery, bigger is often better. The LG G3 battery isn't fantastic and we're yet to see how the Note 4 performs in this area.

The Galaxy Note 4 features a 16MP rear-facing camera (f/2.4 aperture) with optical image stabilisation. It can also capture 4K Ultra HD video. The front camera is 3.7MP (f/1.9 aperture) with a 90-degree wide angle by default that goes up to 120-degree for wide selfies.

The LG G3 features a 13MP sensor with a phase detection/laser, autofocus, optical image stabilisation, and dual-LED. It also has a 2.1 MP front-facing camera.

The LG, however, is a great camera, returning some really good results. Until we get to test the Note 4 in the real world, we're going to side with the G3.

Both LG and Samsung apply plenty of customisation to Android 4.4 KitKat in their respective devices and both have made some allowances for the large screen that you get to play with.

Of the two, however, Samsung offers more, especially when it comes to multitasking features. Some of that comes down to having the S Pen, which opens up a range of possibilities, but an additional hardware button makes things like text selection a breeze.

Both devices handle Android in very much the same way, but Samsung is pouring more into the equation.

Both the Samsung and LG opt for a mostly plastic build, although the Note 4 sticks to the faux leather backing that's now familiar.

Both devices sit well in the hands and both feel like good quality. The G3 is obviously the smaller device, however, so if you're after a big screen in a smaller body, that's the one to pick.

Although the LG and Samsung devices are pushing hardware in the same direction, these devices are separated in their intended functions. Samsung wants you to wield that S Pen and rule the phablet roost, whereas LG wants this to be the smartphone of choice.

That comes across in the software too, with Samsung making a play towards productivity that LG doesn't quite match. But both are exceptional devices. Samsung has a slight advantage in being the more recent launch, but LG will edge it out by being more affordable.